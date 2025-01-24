Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Wendy Williams Conservatorship Case Inspires NY Senator To Push For Guardianship Reform Wendy Williams' conservatorship case has inspired a New York Senator to push for guardianship reform.







A New York Senator is pushing for guardianship reform as Wendy Williams works to raise awareness around her conservatorship case.

On Tuesday, Senator Anthony Palumbo (R, C-New Suffolk) announced the renewal of his efforts to reform New York’s guardianship system with the introduction of Karilyn’s Law. Palumbo reignited his push for conservatorship reform following several high-profile cases of guardianship abuse, including Wendy Williams’ revelations about her forced conservatorship and New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into guardianship providers.

The legislation advocates for pathways that enable family members and friends to visit loved ones under guardianship or conservatorship. The bill is named after Karilyn Montanti, a senior and victim of the guardianship system whose loved ones were denied visitation rights.

Williams recently appeared on The Breakfast Club alongside her niece, Alex Finnie, who revealed how difficult the guardianship makes it for family to visit the former talk show host.

“My aunt sounds great,” Finnie said. “I’ve seen her in a very limited capacity, but I’ve seen her. We’re talking to her. This does not match an incapacitated person.”

Williams and Finnie disclosed the conditions the former radio personality has been enduring in a high-security facility, where she is without access to a personal phone. Her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, retains possession of her previous phone, leaving her able to make outgoing calls but unable to receive incoming ones.

If enacted, Karilyn’s Law would prohibit guardians, care managers, or those with power of attorney from revoking visitation rights or isolating vulnerable individuals in involuntary guardianship. The bill ensures that wards or family members denied their due process rights can request an evidentiary hearing, which the court must hold within 10 days of the application.

“New York’s guardianship system needs to be overhauled to protect some of the State’s most vulnerable residents from forced isolation and provide them with the ability to see loved ones and friends,” Palumbo said. “The denial of visitation rights is just one component of the guardianship abuse we are witnessing throughout New York, but it is the most inhumane and must be addressed in 2025.”

Palumbo is a supporter of Williams, who has been following her case for years and is against her current living conditions. He adds that even though Williams, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and primary progressive aphasia in 2023, may be experiencing memory decline, she should still have the right to be with her family rather than being forcibly separated from them.

“Karilyn’s Law is long overdue and is a simple change to improve the State’s guardianship system,” Palumbo said in conclusion. “The legislation will help close a loophole that has allowed guardians with extreme power to deprive individuals of their visitation rights and will reunite family, friends and loved ones. It is the compassionate and right thing to do for the countless families navigating the guardianship system.”

