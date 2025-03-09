Legal by Mary Spiller Wendy Williams Calls For A$AP Rocky‘s Infamous Lawyer To Represent Her In Guardianship Case Wendy Williams stated that she feels imprisoned by the courts due to Sabrina Morrissey's allegedly wrongful allegations against her.







Former talk show host Wendy Williams has called on A$AP Rocky‘s attorney, Joe Tacopina, to end her controversial guardianship. Joe Tacopina revealed that she reached out to him to represent her in her case against her two-year court mandate on the “2 Angry Men” podcast.

As reported by TMZ, Tacopina admitted that he was alarmed by Williams’ situation after viewing Tubi’s Saving Wendy documentary. He called the whole thing “a true injustice” and that “Murderers have more freedom than Wendy.”

Tacopina continued to discuss the situation while on the “2 Angry Men” podcast, hosted by Harvey and Mark Geragos. He confirmed that Williams had reached out to him and requested that he represent her.

Joe Tacopina is most well known for being the lawyer who helped win Rocky’s public assault case against his former associate, A$AP Relli. The case had a lot of media attention, and Rocky was acquitted by the jurors with Tacopina’s representation.

Now, Williams wants the 58-year-old attorney to end her contended guardianship.

Earlier this year, in January, Williams opened up about her allegedly dire situation in an interview with The Breakfast Club.

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, in her first public statement since the release of the Lifetime documentary that began it all “Where Is Wendy Williams,” the former talk show host said that the court mandate she’s been under has felt like prison. She called out her court-appointed guardian, Sabrina E. Morrissey for lying on her behalf, as Morrissey claimed Williams was “cognitively impaired, permanently disabled, and legally incapacitated.”

She wants Tacopina’s help because she previously expressed on The Breakfast Club, “I am not cognitively impaired. But I feel like I am in prison.”

Williams told DJ Envy, Charlamagne Tha God, and guest host Loren LoRosa, “I’m in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s. There’s something wrong with these people here on this floor.”

RELATED CONTENT: Wendy Williams On Life in Assisted Living Facility: ‘I Don’t Have the Freedom to Do Virtually Anything’