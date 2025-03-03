Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Wendy Williams On Life in Assisted Living Facility: ‘I Don’t Have the Freedom to Do Virtually Anything’ Wendy Williams spoke to NewsNation for only five minutes but said a lot.







Wendy Williams continues to speak out against her conservatorship and the conditions at her assisted living facility. The former talk show host recently spoke candidly during a five-minute phone interview on NewsNation’s Banfield, discussing the control she faces while living in her facility bedroom.

“Well, I don’t have the freedom to do virtually anything,” said Williams on Feb. 27, who declared the facility’s gym as a reprieve. However, she is not pleased with the conditions on the fifth-floor memory unit where she’s been for the last year.

“They call it ‘the memory unit,’ so it’s for people who don’t remember anything,” she explained. “So, and I’ve met the people who live here, and I’ve been here for almost a year now, and it’s, this is very suffocating.”

The former Wendy Williams Show host explained that residents in the memory unit require various “pills” or other forms of medication. She shared that they need help taking a shower and struggle with basic tasks like brushing teeth.

“It’s the memory unit, you know what I mean? Why am I here?” she said. “I have no idea, but I can tell you that it’s $18,000 a month, which is extremely expensive. And what do I have? I have a bedroom and a bathroom and a window.”

The New Jersey native has been in the assisted living facility for the last three years. “I’m ready to get out of here. I’m ready to get out of the Guardian,” Williams said. She called “suffocating” and “very lonely.”

During her January appearance on The Breakfast Club, Williams declared that “I am not cognitively impaired, but I feel like I am in prison.” She is also will to undergoing testing to debunk reports of her cognitive decline.

“I’m accused of having frontal temporal dementia,” she told Banfield. “They accuse me of being incapacitated. So I would imagine that the best way to prove that I am not, you know, is, to talk with people.”

