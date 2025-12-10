Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn How You Doin?! Wendy Williams’ Lawyers Says Her Conservatorship Will End By Year’s End Wendy Williams’ lawyers are working to ensure her court-ordered conservatorship ends before 2026.







Wendy Williams may reclaim her independence by year’s end, as her lawyer announces her conservatorship is expected to conclude before the new year.

Williams’ prominent attorney, Joe Tacopina, recently appeared on ABC’s Nightline and claimed that lawyers are actively working to wrap up the former talk show host’s conservatorship within the coming weeks. According to the powerhouse attorney, Williams “will be out of [her] conservatorship” by the end of the year.

“[Williams] does not have frontotemporal dementia, so that should be game, set, match,” Tocapina said. “The plan is this … there are guardianship attorneys … and we’re watching and waiting, and they’ve assured Wendy by year’s end she’ll be out of guardianship.”

Wendy Williams has been under a court-ordered conservatorship since 2022, after Wells Fargo sent a letter to New York Supreme Court Judge Arlene Bluth raising concerns about her well-being. In 2023, while battling Graves’ disease and lymphedema, Williams was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia. At the time, she was in an undisclosed treatment center, where her family said they could not reach her.

Since then, Williams has publicly sought to end the conservatorship, even holding up a sign that read “Help Wendy!” at the window of her NYC facility. In March, she told the media that she passed a mental-capacity test, “with flying colors.”

“I am not incapacitated as I’ve been accused, and this floor that I live on is the memory unit,” Williams recalled telling officers who arrived at the living facility after she wrote the note. “The people who live there don’t remember anything, unlike me. Why am I here? What is going on?”

In August, a medical exam led to her being rediagnosed and her guardianship upheld. Last month, a top neurologist determined that she does not have frontotemporal dementia, overturning her 2023 diagnosis. This conclusion followed a series of tests conducted by a New York City-based doctor, and the results were sent to Williams’ legal team in late October.

Tacopina has announced plans to demand a jury trial and disclose the updated medical findings.

“You and I can go take a walk downstairs right now … we’ll find five people in an hour who will belong more in a guardianship program than Wendy Williams,” Tocapina told Nightline‘s Byron Pitts.

