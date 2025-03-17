Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Wendy Williams Takes Aim At Guardianship In First In-Person Interview Wendy Williams is on a press tour to speak out against her ongoing guardianship.







Wendy Williams is speaking out to assert her mental clarity. In her first in-person interview, the former talk show host accused her guardianship of “lying” about her ability to move freely and live her life on her own terms.

Williams spoke with ET on March 13 after returning from a dinner date with her niece, Alex Finnie, and addressed the situation involving the assisted living facility she’s staying at. She claimed the facility called the cops, falsely accusing her niece of kidnapping her after she was picked up with alleged permission to leave.

“Our recent events have been unbelievable,” Williams said before telling her niece to give reporters the rundown of what occurred.

With the cops called about a false kidnapping, Finnie says the incident directly contradicts “the statements that the guardian has made that Wendy is able to come and go as she pleases and that there are no family visits that are blocked.”

“Clearly, uh, they are lying to me when they say I am. I can go out and and do what I want to do,” Williams added.

When asked how she feels about fans launching the “FREE WENDY” movement on social media, Williams said it’s “Fabulous.”

The former radio personality continued her media tour the following morning with a telephone interview on The View, where she spoke out against her guardianship. She strongly asserted that she is not cognitively impaired and expressed confusion over why she is being kept in a “memory unit” at an assisted living facility with seniors dealing with memory issues.

“Get off my neck,” Williams said of her guardian and the judge who ordered the guardianship. She added that she would never want to work with them again and just wants to “move on with my life.”

Shortly after her phone-in appearance on The View, Sunny Hostin, the panel’s legal expert, read an updated statement from Williams’ guardian, Sabrina E. Morrissey, who announced plans to request a new mental evaluation for the former talk show host.

“We think it is important to note that her legal guardian now believes it would be prudent for Wendy to undergo a new medical evaluation that will involve comprehensive neurological and psychological testing by a specialist in the field,” the statement said.

“This would be more thorough testing than what she had mentioned earlier. The judge has agreed to do that. And when we learn more, we will let you know.” This comes after a mental capacity test Williams took earlier in the week that she said she passed with “flying colors.”

