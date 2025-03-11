Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Wendy Williams Passes Mental Capacity Test With ‘Flying Colors’ After Removal From Assisted Living Facility Wendy Williams has successfully passed two mental capacity tests after being taken from an assisted living facility for a wellness check.







A psychiatrist at the New York hospital where Wendy Williams was taken on March 10 has reportedly determined that her mental capacity is intact, TMZ reports. This came shortly after the NYPD arrived at the facility to remove Williams, following an incident where the former daytime talk show host tossed a handwritten note reading “Help! Wendy!!” out of a window.

Williams’ hospital visit was unplanned, as she was sent to Lenox Hill Hospital by ambulance. Upon arrival, the former shock jock underwent a psychological examination known as a “capacity test,” where she scored a perfect “10 out of 10,” correctly answering each of the 10 questions designed to assess her alertness and orientation.

She appeared on Good Day New York the next morning, where she shared that she was currently in the hospital and had passed her mental capacity test with “flying colors.”

“Everybody knows factually that Wendy is not incapacitated,” Williams’ caretaker, Ginalisa Monterroso, said.

The two also appeared on The Breakfast Club, where Williams shared what happened during the wellness check and her hopes to end her ongoing conservatorship.

“The police showed up. I’m exhausted. I wanted to go to the hospital to talk to the doctor,” Williams explained.

“We were pretty stuck at one point waiting for the lawyers to break through and get some type of trial,” Monterroso said. “I did two things. I wrote a letter to the Adult Protective Services and explained to them Wendy’s situation. She was isolated and needed an investigation.”

Monterroso revealed her calls to police to inform them of how Williams was being “isolated” and “pleaded with the police as if Wendy was my child,” she said.

“‘Please, you need to get her off this floor. She is confined,'” Monterroso told police about Williams being forced to reside in the memory unit.

Williams said during her chat with law enforcement, she told them, “I am not incapacitated as I’ve been accused [of].”

“This floor that I live on is the memory unit,” Williams explained. “The people who live there don’t remember anything, unlike me. Why am I here? What is going on? It’s a cry for help.”

The former talk show host’s fight to end her guardianship remains ongoing. Her wellness check comes one year after her team announced she had been diagnosed with both progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

