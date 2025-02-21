Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Wendy Williams Moved To Memory Unit At Living Facility After Alleged Intoxication During Lunch Wendy Williams was reportedly relocated to the memory unit at her living facility after allegedly getting drunk during lunch.







Wendy Williams allegedly entered the memory unit of her assisted living facility after getting drunk at lunch.

An employee at the facility told TMZ that the former talk show host was initially placed on the third floor, where there are no restrictions on residents’ movements. However, during her stay, she allegedly visited the facility’s restaurant and bar on the top floor for lunch, where she became intoxicated.

Williams stayed at the restaurant for an extended period, and when supervisors discovered that the staff had served her alcohol, they were outraged. As a result, she was moved to the fifth-floor memory unit, where she wouldn’t have unrestricted access to the elevator, preventing her from going to the restaurant and drinking again.

The unit was so full that Williams had to wait for a room to become available. She remained on the third floor, where staff was ordered to stand outside her door to prevent her from wandering upstairs. She was eventually moved to the memory unit and has been there for months.

The reports of the alleged drinking incident that led to her placement in the memory unit come after Williams broke her silence about her guardianship in “IMPACT x Nightline: What’s Happening with Wendy Williams?” The former radio personality has rarely been seen since being placed under a conservatorship and diagnosed with dementia.

When asked about her diagnosis, Williams voiced her skepticism and shared frustrations about her current situation in the assisted living facility.

“No. That’s what I’ve been accused of, believe it or not. Frontotemporal dementia? Uh, how dare you? And I’m not saying you because I’ve been accused of having that,” Williams told “Nightline” co-anchor Byron Pitts.

“And how do you prove it by keeping me locked here so that you can’t–I can’t see, look. I can’t go out. You have to have keys to open the door, to hit the elevator, to go downstairs. Keys! I’m telling you, this is like, this is like being in prison.”

The staff member at the facility told TMZ that Williams’ memory is intact.

“Wendy doesn’t have good and bad days. She’s the same all the time,” they said. “You can tell her something today, and two weeks later, she’ll remember it. Her memory is fine.”

