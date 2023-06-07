Wendy Williams' Son Fears For Her Health, 'Prays' Her Return Isn't Ruined

Wendy Williams’ son Kevin Hunter Jr. is breaking his silence to call out his mother’s team for allegedly profiting from her downward spiral.

According to Kevin, 22, those around Wendy are taking advantage of her inability to make sound decisions amid her battle with severe alcoholism. The famed talk show host’s only child believes his mom’s health issues are being ignored in order to involve her in projects she’d say no to if she was in a healthier state.

“I know there are all sorts of things happening that I know in her right mind she would never agree to,” Kevin told The Sun.

“As hard as it is seeing her being taken advantage of, I know that if I’m making sure she, as a person, is okay, that is the important thing.”

Kevin’s comments come one month after the former daytime host was hospitalized in New York and her son only found out when Wendy’s jeweler-turned-manager, Will Selby, told him. Kevin said it was the first time he’d heard from Selby since late last year.

Since learning of Wendy’s hospitalization, Kevin Jr. said no one from his mom’s team or guardianship has given him an update. At the time of the hospitalization, Wendy’s rep, Shawn Zanotti, claimed the former radio personality wasn’t in a hospital in New York.

Ahead of the alleged health scare, Wendy canceled a scheduled appearance at the Atlanta Women’s Expo on May 2, just days before the event, reportedly due to her declining health. It was said the former talk host was not “well enough” for the speaking engagement, via Page Six.

Wendy’s son believes her health has been on a steady decline since she stopped living with him in Miami in the spring of 2022. He’s also convinced that her team is focused on her profits rather than her health.

“What’s been made more important by the people around her is that while her health may not be great, she needs to keep on earning income, and in my opinion that should not be a priority at all,” Kevin said.

“And whoever has been hired – they are taking advantage of someone who needs to get better.”

Kevin Jr. is confident things will get sorted out once Wendy regains her health and the people around his mom “don’t lead her down the path to where something can’t happen to help her.”

“Because eventually, she’s going to realize the craziness that’s been going on,” he said.

“I’m praying that whoever is in control now doesn’t ruin whatever hope there is for her to get back up again.”