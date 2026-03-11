Politics by Sharelle B. McNair Gov. Wes Moore Takes Commencement Speech Tour To Midterm Battleground States Speaking at Johnson C. Smith is right on time as research shows Black voters make up the largest share of registered Democrats in the state.







Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, the sole Black governor in the United States, is booked, busy, and scheduled to make commencement speeches at colleges and universities in battleground states ahead of key midterm elections, CBS News reported.

During the 2026 college graduation season, Moore will be making stops to encourage graduates at Maryland’s Frostburg State University, his alma mater of Valley Forge Military and College in Pennsylvania, and Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU), a Charlotte, North Carolina-based HBCU. Already known for his record breaking policies, speaking engagements for the Democratic leader in the identified states come at a time of an anticipated switch of power on Capitol Hill.

In a statement, spokesperson Ryhan Lake labeled the commencements as a “moment to the dedication, service, and promise of the next generation of leaders committed to uplifting communities in our state and across the country” and how “Governor Moore is honored to be invited to celebrate the Class of 2026—including graduates from Maryland, one of our nation’s historic HBCUs, and his own alma mater.”

The increase of his national profile is likely to heighten speculation that Moore is making a run for the White House after the midterm elections, something that he has avidly denied. Continuing a focus on Maryland as he recently entered a bid for reelection, he told CBS’ Norah O’Donnell that he “not running for president,” stressing that his priority is the unfinished work of the state’s economic growth and public safety.

But that isn’t stopping him from speaking with the future leaders of tomorrow. Speaking at Johnson C. Smith, home of the Golden Bulls, is right on time as research shows Black voters make up the largest share of registered Democrats in the Tar Heel state, making up roughly 46%. All eyes are on North Carolina after former governor Roy Cooper secured the primary vote in what is being described as a high-profile Senate race in the midterm election.

As a history maker, being elected as the first Black governor in Maryland’s 246-year history and only the third African American elected governor in this nation’s history, JCSU leadership is ecstatic to have him “inspire” the HBCU graduates. “Johnson C. Smith University looks forward to welcoming Moore to campus to inspire the Class of 2026 as the JCSU scholars prepare to lead in a rapidly changing world,” the school said in a statement, according to WCNC.

President Valerie Kinloch announced commencement exercises are scheduled for May 17 in the Queen City.

Moore follows in the footsteps of several other elected officials who spoke at graduations as a way to expand their reach. Then-Sen. Barack Obama gave the commencement address at Northwestern University in 2006, just less than one year before launching his historic 2008 presidential bid and shortly after the midterms.

