Maryland Governor Declines White House Bid, Supports Biden's Re-Election Campaign Although many have called for Biden to exit the race after a poor debate performance, Moore said Biden has the support of the Democratic Party.









Maryland Gov. Wes Moore stressed he is confident about President Joe Biden’s continuation in the presidential race, stating that he himself would not seek election if Biden were to withdraw. Moore made these remarks on CBS’s Face The Nation, countering calls for Biden’s exit following a lackluster debate performance. Emphasizing Biden’s backing within the Democratic Party, Moore affirmed his belief in Biden’s ongoing candidacy.

As The Hill reported, Moore has been one of Biden’s top surrogates in the race and declared on the program, “I will not, and Joe Biden is not going to take himself out of this race, nor should he. He has been a remarkable partner. Joe Biden is our nominee. Joe Biden is our leader. And Joe Biden has earned and Joe Biden deserves the confidence, the respect, and frankly, the partnership that we now have to provide to him. So I will be in Chicago. I will probably be supporting the president in Chicago. I will be a member to make sure he gets reelected. So yes, I think that President Biden has earned the respect.”

Moore, CBS News reports, has been one of the names floated as a potential replacement for President Biden were he to drop out, but he has continued to support Biden despite his “tough night” on the debate stage. Moore defended Biden’s record, saying on Face the Nation, “I saw when he said that he was going to be with us every step of the way that he is a man of his word. And I respect that, and I admire that and I will always stand by that. That is why I defend this president, that is why I need another four years.”

Moore continued, “I’m the youngest Democratic governor in this country, the only African American governor in America, and we’re out here all the time,” Moore said. “We’re going to the people and we’re making our case to the people as to why this kind of partnership matters.”

