The Whispers’ Founding Member, Walter Scott, Succumbs To Cancer

The R&B world is in mourning after the announcement of the death of Walter Scott, a member of the soul group, The Whispers.

According to SoulTracks, the co-founder of the group, who was battling cancer, died at the age of 81. The passing was confirmed by Desirae L. Benson, who works with the Whispers promotional team.

“We all are incredibly heartbroken. It is with deep sadness that we confirm the passing of Walter Scott, beloved member of the legendary R&B group The Whispers,” she said in a written statement. “His voice, presence, and contributions helped shape a musical legacy that touched millions. Walter’s impact on the industry and in the hearts of fans will never be forgotten. Memorial details will be shared at a later date. Sending love and light to his family, friends, and all of the millions of fans around the world. We lost a legend!“

We are devastated to pass on the news of the passing of the great Walter Scott of The Whispers. https://t.co/jwhyLjyBYy pic.twitter.com/XEVY7HzCZ6 — soultracks (@soultrackscom) June 27, 2025

Scott had been ill with cancer over the past six months. He started the group with his twin brother, Wallace (Scotty) Scott, along with members Nicholas Caldwell, Marcus Hutson, and Gordy Harmon, who was later replaced in the group by Leaveil Degree (who was once a member of the R&B group The Friends of Distinction). The group was started in 1963, but they achieved their greatest success in 1979, after releasing “And the Beat Goes On,” their first number one hit. The song catapulted their self-titled album, The Whispers, to platinum status when it sold over four million units. The project also produced a number three hit, “Lady.”

The group followed up with the hit, “It’s a Love Thang,” producing a song that peaked at number two in 1981. Their next number one song, and arguably one of the group’s best songs, “Rock Steady,” produced by famed R&B producers L.A. and Babyface, was released in 1987.

Walter leaves behind his wife Jan, two sons, and three grandchildren.

