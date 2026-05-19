Career by Sidnee Michelle Douyon White-Collar Hiring Slows As AI And Infrastructure Fuel Trade Jobs Surge Employers across multiple sectors are slowing hiring for entry-level office and tech positions while increasing recruitment for electricians







The U.S. labor market shows a sharp split between declining white-collar hiring and rising demand for skilled trade workers as artificial intelligence reshapes how companies recruit, according to CNBC.

Employers across multiple sectors have slowed hiring for entry-level office and tech positions while having increased recruitment for electricians, technicians, welders, and other trade roles tied to physical infrastructure, data centers, and energy systems.

The shift is unfolding in 2026 as companies adapt to rapid AI adoption, which is automating portions of administrative and analytical work. At the same time, massive investments in data centers, power grids, and advanced manufacturing are driving demand for workers who can build and maintain the physical systems on which AI depends.

Labor economists say the trend reflects a broader restructuring of hiring priorities rather than a simple contraction in the job market. Recent labor data shows overall hiring has slowed significantly compared with the post-pandemic surge, creating what analysts describe as a “low-hire, low-fire” environment in which job seekers face fewer openings and longer search times.

While layoffs in some corporate sectors have been linked to AI-driven efficiency gains, other industries are expanding payrolls to meet infrastructure needs. Skilled trades tied to construction, energy, and technology infrastructure are among the fastest-growing categories, with employers reporting persistent shortages of qualified workers.

Executives in technology and finance have acknowledged that AI is reshaping workforce planning. Some companies are reducing entry-level hiring while reallocating resources toward automation and technical roles, signaling a long-term shift in labor demand patterns.

Economists note that demographic pressures, including an aging workforce and declining labor force participation, are also contributing to shortages in skilled labor pipelines, further tightening the supply of workers in trade occupations.

Analysts expect the divergence between white-collar hiring slowdowns and blue-collar shortages to persist as AI adoption accelerates and infrastructure investment continues across the United States.

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