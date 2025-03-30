Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Comedian Amber Ruffin Dropped From White House Correspondents’ Dinner Lineup Trump is expected to skip the annual event.







The White House Correspondents’ Dinner has formally canceled the performance of comedienne Amber Ruffin as Trump remains a likely no-show at the April 26 event.

The WHCA confirmed that they will forego the longtime tradition of featuring a comedian at the dinner. The association’s president, Eugene Daniels, stated the board “unanimously” decided to cancel Ruffin’s appearance. According to NPR, he noted their want to not touch on the “politics of division.”

“At this consequential moment for journalism, I want to ensure the focus is not on the politics of division, but entirely on awarding our colleagues for their outstanding work and providing scholarship and mentorship to the next generation of journalists,” wrote Daniels in a statement emailed to the organization’s members March 29.

However, this move sharply differs from Daniels’ original stance on keeping Ruffin as the featured comedian. He once referred to the talk show host as an “perfect fit” for the first White House Correspondent’s dinner under Trump’s second term.

“When I began to think about what entertainer would be a perfect fit for the dinner this year, Amber was immediately at the top of my list,” shared Daniels initially. “She has the ability to walk the line between blistering commentary and humor, all while provoking her audience to think about the important issues of the day. I’m thrilled and honored she said yes.”

Ruffin is an acclaimed comedian, known for her past eponymously-named late-night talk show. The New York Times Bestselling author is also a writer for “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

The Correspondent’s Dinner has taken place since 1921, with most U.S. Presidents attending as a sign of respect and camaraderie with the press. However, Trump has never attended the high-profile event. The show also went on without a comedic performer during his first term in 2019.

Trump intends to keep with his tradition of playing hooky for the dinner. His White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also stated her intentions to not attend. Ruffin has yet to comment on her canceled appearance.

The move also comes as the Trump Administration overrode the WHCA’s authority over which journalists cover the White House. The WHCA released their response to the change that “tears at the independence of a free press.”

“This move tears at the independence of a free press in the United States. It suggests the government will choose the journalists who cover the president. In a free country, leaders must not be able to choose their own press corps…But the WHCA will never stop advocating for comprehensive access, full transparency, and the right of the American public to read, listen to, and watch reports from the White House, delivered without fear or favor.”

What, or who, the WHCA intends to replace Ruffin’s appearance remains unknown.

