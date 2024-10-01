by Sharelle Burt Frustrated White Man Attacks Black Postal Worker Over Kamala Harris Ad It's never that serious.....







A man from Michigan is facing multiple charges after being accused of attacking a Black postal worker with a knife because of frustrations over an ad for Vice President Kamala Harris, The Independent reports.

Prosecutors from the Detroit suburb of Farmington Hills charged 61-year-old Russell Frank Valleau with assault and ethnic intimidation on Sept. 27 after Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald labeled the case as Valleau simply being annoyed with the 2024 election season and the overwhelming amount of flyers that coincide with it. “The defendant was allegedly upset that he had received mail regarding presidential candidate Kamala Harris and allegedly said that he did not want that ‘black b**ch’ in his mailbox,” McDonald said.

According to Fox 2 Detroit, the incident happened on Sept. 26 while the postal worker was delivering mail to the assailant’s home. Valleau, who was allegedly intoxicated, started to yell racist and derogatory remarks about Harris and the mail carrier as a result of the political ads delivered to his mailbox. The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office mentioned Valleau allegedly told the mail carrier that he didn’t want that “black b—-” in his mailbox and then used the same slur toward the postal employee.

Afterward, Valleau allegedly took out a knife and lunged at the mail carrier but was stopped when she sprayed him with pepper spray, according to a police report. He fled after being sprayed and was later found by police in a neighbor’s yard, where he was arrested. McDonald says issues like this happen during high-stakes political seasons, but that doesn’t make it right. “In this highly charged political moment, everyone has a right to their political opinion and vote. Whatever our political beliefs, no one should be assaulted or threatened because of their race or for doing their job,” the prosecutor said.

“Hate crimes impact all of us, and we will vigorously pursue all such cases.”

Chief of the Farmington Hills Police Department, Jeff King, mimicked McDonald’s sentiments with a released statement condemning Valleau’s actions, claiming such acts won’t be tolerated. “The Farmington Hills Police Department is dedicated to preventing attacks based on race, gender, or political affiliation,” King said.

“Such conduct is not tolerated in this great community, and the Farmington Hills Police Department will use every resource to bring offenders to justice, ensuring the community remains a safe and welcoming place for all people.”

Valleau’s charges carry a maximum penalty of two years in prison. Public records show the assailant is a registered voter with a decades-long wrap sheet of criminal arrests and convictions that range between aggravated stalking, domestic violence, and felon possession of a firearm.

