WTHelly? White Woman Charged With Calling Autistic Black Child A Racial Slur, Earns Almost $1M In Donations

The white woman heard in a viral video referring to a Black child as the n-word is being charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct after raising close to $1 million in her fundraising efforts to relocate, NBC News reported.

In a criminal complaint filed by Minnesota prosecutors, Shiloh Hendricks was accused of “wrongfully and unlawfully engaged in offensive, obscene, abusive, boisterous, or noisy conduct, or in offensive, obscene, or abusive language that would reasonably tend to arouse alarm, anger or resentment in others.” Hendricks went viral in April 2025 after a man confronted her for calling a Black child the n-word at a public park located in Rochester, Minnesota, accusing the minor of taking her son’s belongings.

She can be heard on camera repeating the derogatory slur several times.

Shiloh Hendricks, 36, was allegedly recorded targeting a 5-year-old autistic young male with a racial slur at a Rochester, Minnesota playground. pic.twitter.com/s6XeM3RWPb — Joseph Morris (@JosephMorrisYT) May 1, 2025

Hendricks is now eating those words, as they have been charged with three counts of disorderly conduct, each carrying a maximum potential penalty of 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine. Her arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 29.

Shortly after her viral success, Hendricks launched fundraising efforts online via the Christian fundraising platform GiveSendGo, raising over $800,000. She claimed her personal information, including her address and Social Security number, was leaked.

“Big things are happening regarding our future,” she wrote on the platform.

“Life-changing events are at play, and we have all of YOU to thank for that! I won’t go into specifics, but know that all is well on our end. … Keep standing up for yourselves, and keep fighting for the First Amendment!”

According to The Detroit News, the minor subjected to the harsh language was first identified as a five-year-old, but the complaint lists him as being eight. The child’s father said his son is autistic and has trouble comprehending social boundaries, resulting in needing intensive parental supervision. The complaint does admit that at some point, while the children were playing, the autistic child took an applesauce packet from an unidentified diaper bag.

Despite the child’s disability, civil rights advocates like the NAACP Rochester chapter supported the family with its own GoFundMe toward legal endeavors, openly calling for charges to be filed against Hendricks shortly after the video circulated on social media.

The NAACP is calling for charges against Shiloh Hendrix, a white woman in Rochester, Minnesota, who was caught on video using a racial slur against a 5-year-old Black child at a playground. The incident sparked outrage and a town hall led by the Rochester NAACP demanding… pic.twitter.com/7pzlUBh7D9 — Gerald A. Griggs (@AttorneyGriggs) May 9, 2025

Once hearing about the charges, chapter president Walé Elegbede celebrated the city attorney’s office, labeling it as the “first step” to pursue “justice and accountability.” “If you have a child and you’re going to the park, you want to enjoy the park,” he said in a statement.

“And if the child does something, a responsible adult will talk to the child with empathy, not with hate and vitriol. And that’s where she chose to take it. And when she had opportunities, there was no remorse whatsoever.”

