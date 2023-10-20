Whoopi Goldberg Was In Her Feelings For Years Because Folks Weren’t Feeling Her 1993 Oscar Outfit

Whoopi Goldberg is reflecting on her fashion faux pas at the 1993 Academy Awards, where she wore an ensemble that “everyone hated.”

The EGOT star was at the Fashion Group International Night of Stars gala on Oct. 17 to receive the American Icon Award when she was asked to relive her 1993 Oscars look that landed her on “every worst-dressed list” at the time.

“It hurt my feelings, I’m not going to lie. It hurt my feelings,” Whoopi told Page Six Style.

The Sister Act star made a bold choice when she walked the 93′ Academy Awards red carpet wearing a purple and green satin jumpsuit embellished with crystals, paired with matching shoes and an eggplant-hued bolero jacket that swept open in the front to show off the lime green-colored silk lining. She topped the look off with purple and green chandelier earrings.

After being roasted in the press by vicious fashion critics, Whoopi said the fashion snafu caused her to avoid dressing up for years after.

“It kept me from dressing up for a very long time,” she revealed. “You have to remember, in those days, they would say things and you’d think, ‘Do I really look that ridiculous?’”

Whoopi was attempting to channel the beloved I Love Lucy star Lucille Ball and wasn’t expecting to garner such harsh criticism from the masses.

“Lucy would always come out in these great ensembles. And I thought I would like to wear that! And green is not a color I would normally wear; let me try it!” she explained.

As for whether or not the Ghost star still stands by the eccentric fashion choice, “Absolutely,” Whoopi said, it’s her unique sense of style that has been celebrated for decades and garnered her recent Icon award.

In July, The View host showed her platform shoes filled with decapitated Barbie heads in the sole.

“Someone sent them to me and I thought, what are these?! It was about three years before Barbie,” she said. “I did Barbiecore first!”

