Whoopi Goldberg, Ketanji Brown Jackson, And More Nominated For The 2025 NAACP Image Awards In Literary Categories

Whoopi Goldberg, Ketanji Brown Jackson, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Joy-Ann Reid, and others will compete for Outstanding Literary Work at the 56th NAACP Image Awards.

The 2025 NAACP Image Awards nominees were announced on Jan. 7, featuring nine literary categories that honor diverse genres and authors, as captured by Variety. The literary categories include eight Outstanding Literary Work awards for various genres and one Outstanding Graphic Novel category.

The Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography competition is intense, featuring powerhouse Black women and a posthumous nomination vying for the win. Among the nominees include Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me by Whoopi Goldberg, By the Time You Read This: The Space Between Cheslie’s Smile and Mental Illness ― Her Story in Her Own Words by Cheslie Kryst and April Simpkins, Do It Anyway: Don’t Give Up Before It Gets Good by Tasha Cobbs Leonard with a Foreword by Sarah Jakes Roberts, Lovely One: A Memoir by Ketanji Brown Jackson, and Medgar and Myrlie: Medgar Evers and the Love Story That Awakened America by Joy-Ann Reid.

Nominated in the Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction category are A Love Song for Ricki Wilde by Tia Williams, Grown Woman by Sarai Johnson, Neighbors and Other Stories by Diane Oliver with a Foreword by Tayari Jones, One of Us Knows: A Thriller by Alyssa Cole, and What You Leave Behind by Wanda M. Morris.

Sarai Johnson’s Grown Woman, which tells the story of four generations of Black women working to move forward and heal from past trauma, earned her a second nomination in the Outstanding Literary Work—Debut Author category. Also nominated in the Debut Author category are A Kind of Madness by Uche Okonkwo, AfroCentric Style: A Celebration of Blackness & Identity in Pop Culture by Shirley Neal, Masquerade by O.O. Sangoyomi, and Swift River by Essie Chambers.

The Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction five nominations include A Passionate Mind in Relentless Pursuit: The Vision of Mary McLeod Bethune by Noliwe Rooks, Love & Whiskey: The Remarkable True Story of Jack Daniel, His Master Distiller Nearest Green, and the Improbable Rise of Uncle Nearest by Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey co-founder and Grant Sidney Inc. CEO Fawn Weaver, Picturing Black History: Photographs and Stories that Changed the World by Daniela Edmeier, Damarius Johnson, Nicholas B. Breyfogle and Steven Conn, The 1619 Project: A Visual Experience by Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times Magazine, and The Jazzmen: How Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, and Count Basie Transformed America by Larry Tye.

Additional literary categories include Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional, for which Tabitha Brown earned a nomination for her book I Did a New Thing: 30 Days to Living Free (A Feeding the Soul Book), as well as Loving Your Black Neighbor as Yourself by Chantee Griffin and Black Joy Playbook: 30 Days of Intentionally Reclaiming Your Delight by Tracey Michae’l Lewis-Giggetts. Other categories to be celebrated include Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry, Outstanding Literary Work – Children, Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens, and Outstanding Graphic Novel.

Taraji P. Henson received a nomination in the children’s book category for You Can Be a Good Friend (No Matter What!): A Lil TJ Book, and she’ll compete against Renée Watson (Author), Sherry Shine (Illustrator) for their children’s book Cicely Tyson. Poetry and children’s fiction writer Kwame Alexander received two nominations, one for This Is the Honey: An Anthology of Contemporary Black Poets in the Poetry category and another for Black Star: The Door of No Return in the Youth/Teens category.

The nominations are robust, and the talent among this year’s literary nominees is undeniable. Winners will be revealed on Feb. 22 during the two-hour live broadcast of the 56th NAACP Image Awards from the Pasadena Civic Center, airing on BET and CBS. This year’s theme is “Our Stories, Our Culture, Our Excellence.”

