Why Hakeem Jeffries' Leadership Will Be Tested As Democrats Breakaway From Standards As America prepares for the new administration, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries could face his first leadership test as Democrats consider breaking protocol with seniority in leadership.







As the new administration prepares to take office, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries could face his first leadership test within his own party as the Republican majority transitions into power. Following sweeping election losses, Republicans will control both chambers of Congress in 2025.

According to CNN, Jeffries’ leadership test is happening as there’s a clash within his party about how Democrats will counter the former president and his allies. Democrats are growing frustrated and losing patience as a question mark looms over the party’s future and messaging. The party is already looking to turn over a new leaf after November’s defeat, and in doing so, it means some members are considering doing away with the long-standing Democratic principle of seniority in leadership.

In one example, Rep. Jamie Raskin is challenging Rep. Jerry Nadler, who has held the top Democratic spot on the House Judiciary Committee. Raskin, who is 16 years Nadler’s junior, is the ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. Raskin is now vying for the top position on the Judiciary Committee because he reportedly considers it “the headquarters of Congressional opposition to authoritarianism.”

Bigger Than Breaking Protocol With Tradition But Also Age

It’s not just Raskin; as CNN points out, it’s also about age.

Sixty-year-old Rep. Jared Huffman announced he would challenge 76-year-old Rep. Raul Grijalva for the party’s top spot on the Natural Resources committee. Grijalva, who is battling cancer, later announced he wouldn’t run. According to CNN, at least two other Democrats are considering replacing Rep. David Scott, 79, who has the top spot on the House Agriculture Committee.

With Raskin considering a spot on the Judiciary Committee that leaves a vacancy on the Oversight committee. Sources tell CNN that Reps. Stephen Lynch and Gerry Connolly will try to run for the top spot again, and there are some reports that younger members like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will defy the seniority standard and run for a spot as well.

What remains a question is how House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, described as a “reserved” and “selective” leader, will weigh in. During President-elect Donald Trump’s impeachment investigation, Jeffries reportedly deferred to committee Democrats and only got involved when needed.

