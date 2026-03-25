News by Kandiss Edwards The Future Of Wigs Begins With A Black Woman And Robotics The robotic system also allows for unprecedented customization, enabling the creation of bespoke "scalp-like" bases.







Aasiyah Abdulsalam, the founder of the luxury hair brand The Renatural, is integrating advanced robotics into the production of wigs.

Abdulsalam has developed a proprietary robotic system that will disrupt the $60 billion global hair industry. Her robotic system is designed to automate “ventilation”—the traditionally labor-intensive process of hand-tying individual hair strands into a lace wig cap. The consistent, speedy technology has the potential to decrease wig construction times and costs. Production on human hair units is lengthy. A standard unit can take upwards of 40 hours. Abdulsalam‘s creation will hopefully be down to just a few minutes, addressing a major scalability bottleneck that has existed for centuries.

The core of Abdulsalam’s innovation lies in a robotic arm programmed to replicate the intricate, micro-knotting movements of human crafters. Yet, the machine will possess a higher degree of precision and speed, Inc. reported. By transitioning from manual labor to automated “Wig-Bot” technology, The Renatural seeks to eliminate the human rights concerns and “middleman” complexities often associated with the global hair supply chain. The robotic system also allows for unprecedented customization, enabling the creation of bespoke “scalp-like” bases that can be programmed to match a wearer’s exact skin tone, hair density, and natural hairline.

Beyond manufacturing, Abdulsalam’s vision for the company is rooted in “hair health.” The Renatural has gained acclaim for the Wig-Fix, a patented silicone headband designed to secure wigs without the use of toxic glues or clips, which are leading causes of traction alopecia. By combining these health-conscious accessories with high-tech manufacturing, Abdulsalam is positioning The Renatural as a deep-tech company rather than a traditional beauty brand. This shift has attracted significant interest from venture capitalists looking to invest in the “Beauty-Tech” sector as a solution to long-standing ethical and efficiency issues in the hair market.

Abdulsalam‘s artistic vision is garnering support from all sectors. Determined to expand, she won $65,000 In a Harvard Business School pitch competition. Additionally, she received a $100,000 investment from Black Ambition by Pharrell Williams. In 2025, The Renatural raised $4.2 million in seed funding.

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