Winter Storm Ravages Across U.S. With Threats Of Power Outages And ‘Catastrophic’ Ice Levels

As a historic winter storm makes it way across the southern and eastern parts of the United States, millions prepare for power outages and ice accumulation.

Weather experts have expressed warnings about the potential impact of Winter Storm Fern as it hit the U.S. this weekend. As millions expect to face the storm, those across numerous states have already faced travel disruptions and dangerously low temperatures.

The storm’s major impact began to affect cities the morning of Jan. 25. As a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain pummeled streets, forecasters warned people to remain at home and off the roads. According to NPR, states like Texas, Louisiana, and Tennessee are among those worst affected.

Particularly for many, the greatest concern lies in the ice accumulations, making travel nearly impossible across the South. The ice totals remain especially perilous, as it could impact travel for days with slippery roads and broken power lines.

“Whenever we see these big ice events, we’ll see various hazards; obviously, bridges and overpasses being frozen over, and with trees and various different things that could fall into the roadways or potentially fall on houses,” said Nicholas Price, an NWS meteorologist in Texas.

Other states along the northeastern coast could also experience nearly one to two feet of snow, with wind chills potentially reaching 50 below zero in some upstate New York counties.

Even airports have faced immense cancellations, with Washington, D.C.’s Ronald Reagan airport cancelling all flights scheduled Jan. 25. However, experts told the news outlet of several ways to navigate the impact of the winter storm, even as some elements remain unavoidable.

People remain encouraged to stock up on items to get them through the roughest days of the storm, staying mindful to only purchase necessities as emergency officials work to re-open operations. Several schools, such as the University of Georgia in Athens, have encouraged students to stay home through the weekend in light of the storm.

With outages expected, officials also warned for individuals to keep devices charged before power cuts. Many states have also provided information regarding shelters and warming centers for those at risk in unhoused situations.

Most importantly, officials from New Mexico to Mississippi are emphasizing the importance for residents to heed these concerns. Remaining off roads and taking an abundance of caution could make a vital difference as the storm takes shape across America.

