Meghan Markle’s ‘With Love, Meghan’ Renewed By Netflix For Second Season

Wife of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s new Netflix series, “With Love, Meghan,” has been confirmed to return for a second season despite a slew of negative reviews from critics. The show hit the top 10 on Netflix on March 7. It premiered on Tuesday on Netflix and housed eight episodes of the Duchess of Sussex in her California home while inviting guests over to cook and complete at-home projects.

The release was quickly confirmed to have a second season by Netflix and Markle in Instagram posts.

Markle wrote, “Oh, how I love ASMR! If you’re loving Season 1, just wait until you see the fun we cooked up in Season 2! Thanks for joining the party, and an endless thanks to the amazing team and crew who helped bring it all to life!”

The renewal announcement has raised questions for fans of the show, as there was negative feedback on the first session. In the United Kingdom, critics left the first 8 episodes with a 28% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, and an audience gave it a worse 18% audience score.

Since its debut, critics have slammed “With Love,” and it got particularly negative reviews in England. According to Forbes, Markle’s reputation has been controversial overseas after she left the royal family and the country with her husband, Prince Harry. After the pair stepped away from their royal duties, Markle has been regarded with divisiveness.

“With Love, Meghan” was given a one-star rating by British newspapers The Guardian and The Independent. The Independent described the series as “queasy and exhausting [like a] millennial blog come to life.”

Variety added that Markle is allegedly “unwilling to step outside the role of perpetual A student and lacks similar competence” to more successful lifestyle stars such as Martha Stewart and Ina Garten.

“With Love, Meghan” now ranks as Netflix’s No. 7 show in the United States, and as the description reads, Markle invites new guests to her home in every episode. The first season featured actress-writer Mindy Kaling, and “Suits” cast member Abigail Spencer, as well as celebrity chefs Roy Choi and Alice Waters for cooking sessions.

