Flat-Earth Theorist Wiz Khalifa Says He Clocks $2M A Show

Pennsylvania rapper Wiz Khalifa recently revealed on a podcast that he still earns up to $2 million to perform at a show.

The “Black and Yellow” lyricist still commands hefty fees, although his popularity may have fizzled a bit over the years. Khalifa, who is preparing for the release of his next project, Kush + Orange Juice 2, made the revelation on The Joe Budden Podcast.

Budden asked Khalifa about how much he earns today compared to when he had chart-topping singles.

“They’re still the same,” the rapper responded. He told the crew that he charges $250,000 to appear on another recording artist’s song as a feature.

When no one responded, a befuddled Khalifa asked, “Oh, you talking about a show or a verse?”

Budden said he was “shell-shocked” by the answer and clarified that he’s not referring to verses.

Khalifa said that $250,000 is just to lay down vocals on a recording, but that’s only for the verse. If there is a video appearance, he also charges a fee.

How much money is required to get him to perform at show?

“Shows honestly go up to, like, 2 ‘M’s.” That’s right: $2 million a show.

“I have worldwide songs,” Khalifa explained “I got stuff that people sing in China or Brazil or New Zealand and Thailand and Germany [and] Norway and stuff like Korea, you know what I’m saying?”

Wiz Khalifa says he charges $250,000 for a feature, and gets up to $2 Million per show 💰 (via Joe Budden Podcast) pic.twitter.com/jhEFotJsJX — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) April 22, 2025

Complex reported that on the same episode, Khalifa admitted to thinking the world is flat. When asked if the Earth was round, he responded, “I would say no, I just believe that we live on a flat plane.”

RELATED CONTENT: Gimme The Loot! Texas UPS Employee’s $200K Luxury Theft Ring Lands Him In Lockup