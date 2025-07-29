Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman WNBA Fan Booted From Game After Laughing At Kahleah Copper’s Wig Slip Off Mid-Play A fan was removed for excessively mocking Kahleah Copper's wig slip.







A WNBA fan was removed from a recent game after laughing at Kahleah Copper’s wig slipping off in the middle of a play.

The incident occurred during the Phoenix Mercury’s game against the Washington Mystics on July 27. According to the New York Post, All-Star Kahleah Copper was working around a screen set by her fellow Mercury player when her wig slipped off. The game was in the thick of the third quarter as the Mercury led with a score of 55-53. The Neighborhood Talk reposted footage of the ordeal.

Immediately after noticing her hairstyle had gone awry, Copper grabbed the tresses from the court and sped off to the locker room, prompting a timeout.

“Oh no,” exclaimed commentator Mehgan McPeak. “Oh no, Oh no, she’s going to head to the back…Oh no.”

While the crowd expressed their shock at the ordeal, one fan caught the attention of the Mercury players for excessive laughter. Sticking up for their teammate, the players notified officials to get the proposed heckler removed by security.

The mocking fan was escorted out of the Capital One Arena in Washington. After fixing her hair, Copper shortly returned to the court to help Phoenix secure a win, ending the game 88-72. Despite the mishap, Copper garnered six points with three rebounds and assists.

However, social media had more to say about the wig slip and subsequent fan boot. Not everyone agreed with the fan’s removal, with some deeming it a lighthearted moment.

“If I can’t laugh when ya wig come off, don’t invite me,” commented one user.

Another added, “Girl, the court is not the place for [an] unstable wig.”

One commenter questioned what causes the fan’s removal. They wrote, “What exactly did that fan say??? Cause I’m sorry, I’m laughing if your wig fell off.”

However, others agreed with the WNBA’s zero-tolerance policy for any hateful actions or comments toward players.

“Wig or not, no space for disrespect or inappropriate comments. So good,” wrote the Instagram user.

It is unclear whether or not the fan was banned entirely from all future WNBA events.

