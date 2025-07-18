Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton WNBA Players Turn Out In Record Numbers For Contract Discussions With League For Next Collective Bargaining Agreement 'I’m encouraged, you know, I’m just so inspired by the amount of players that showed up, the engagement that was there,” Women's National Basketball Association President, Nneka Ogwumike said







As players prepare to showcase their skills in the WNBA All-Star Game, set to take place on July 19 in Indianapolis, representatives from the players’ union have stated that the WNBA and the players are far apart in initial discussions about the upcoming collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

According to The Associated Press, there could be a pause in the upcoming season if both sides don’t come to a mutually beneficial agreement in the CBA. There could be a walkout by the players if they are not closer to signing something they can be happy with by October. Hopefully, this doesn’t happen, but if so, it would be the first time in WNBA history that players wouldn’t take the floor.

The players opted out of the current CBA in October and are looking to negotiate a better revenue-sharing model, as well as higher salaries, improved benefits, and a softer salary cap.

The meeting was well-attended by players from the league, as it was the first meeting between both parties since last year. There were about 40 players, including Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers, and Caitlin Clark, who showed support for the union’s WNBPA (Women’s National Basketball Association) President, Nneka Ogwumike. It was the largest number of players to have ever attended discussions about the upcoming contract with the WNBA.

“I’m encouraged, you know, I’m just so inspired by the number of players that showed up, the engagement that was there,” Ogwumike said. “That’s really what it’s all about. Because the more that happens, the more that we’re going to be able to get things done. I think today we’re going to be able to use this conversation to start rolling the ball on things.”

Although the players would rather not walk out, they understand the power of unity, as many have already expressed the need for solidarity in hopes of securing a better agreement with the league.

“It was something that was very informative for me. First time being able to see and hear, the wording, from both sides,” Reese said. “I was really eager to know and understand what was going on. So I’m very aware of what’s going on right now. We won’t stop until we got what we want.”

There will be more meetings, but the initial one provided the groundwork for what the players and the league want.

“I don’t know that I’m going to say progress, but we had a spirited conversation,” said Terri Carmichael Jackson, the executive director of the Women’s National Basketball Players Association.

