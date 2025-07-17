Sports by Kandiss Edwards Let Her Cook! GloRilla To Perform At WNBA All Star Game The WNBA is is cooking up a collaboration with the Grammy-nominated rapper







Rapper GloRilla, birth name Gloria Hallelujah Woods, will perform at the 2025 AT&T WNBA All Star Game.

The All-Star game will take place July 19 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Memphis born rapper has been a steady presence in the rap game in recent years. Woods is known for her heavy accent and lyrics that focus on uplifting strong women and voicing strong opinions. Her edgy woman-centered content makes her a fitting choice to hype up the crowd during the All-Star celebration. In a press release, GloRilla expressed her excitement to perform for fans and the elite players of the WNBA.

“You know I’m always going to represent the ladies and I’m excited to bring that BIG GLO energy to the WNBA All-Star stage,” said GloRilla. “This one is for the women and athletes who go hard every single day.”

GloRilla will no doubt bring energy to the stadium with one of her hard-hitting women’s anthems. However, the women of the WNBA are also set to show out. This year both up and coming stars and veterans will take the floor.

Five-time All-Star, and a 2025 All-Star captain, Napheesa Collier stacked her team roster with WNBA standouts. Collier chose Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty, Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky and Rhyne Howard of the Atlanta Dream for Team Collier. Caitlin Clark is in her sophomore season in the WNBA. As Captain of Team Clark, she chose A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces, Aliyah Boston of the Indiana Fever and Nneka Ogwumike of the Seattle Storm.

Young stars like Angel Reese and Rhyne Howard are representing the new generation of stars. Reese, a standout rookie for Chicago, has already achieved her second All-Star invite and leads the league in rebounds with 12.8 per game. Howard, Atlanta’s sharp-shooting guard, is appearing in the All-Star game for the third time and leads the WNBA in three-pointers, despite a knee injury.

The WNBA All Star game will stream on multiple platforms including ABC, Disney+, and ESPN+ starting at 8:30 p.m. ET.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘She’s Got Now’; Empowerment Luncheon Links WNBA All-Stars And Legends For Growing Movement