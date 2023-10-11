WNBA Rookie Of The Year, Aliyah Boston, Scores Analyst Gig For 2023-24 Big Ten Basketball Season

WNBA’s 2023 Rookie of the Year, Aliyah Boston, has become the newest in-studio analyst for Big Ten Men’s and Women’s basketball games.

NBC Sports announced the 21-year-old basketball star on Oct. 9 as part of its game and studio commentators lineup for the 2023-2024 Big Ten basketball season. According to the press release, Boston will cover Women’s games alongside analysts Carolyn Manno and Meghan McKeown.

The four-time All-America recipient shared the big news with her followers on social media. “Super excited to be a part of this team,” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “God is good.”

Super excited to be a part of this team🙌🏽 God is good https://t.co/xRZo6dTkUM — Aliyah A. Boston (@aa_boston) October 9, 2023

She also expressed her excitement for the opportunity on Instagram.

“God never fails,” she captioned a slideshow of photos beside the Big Ten Media Days logo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aliyah A. Boston (@aliyah.boston)

The WNBA forward was already making big moves in the basketball arena ahead of the new broadcasting gig. NBC Sports noted Boston’s stats during her WNBA rookie season. She averaged 14.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. Hooping throughout her college years for the South Carolina Gamecocks, Boston was recognized as a two-time National Player of the Year and the 2022 NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player following the team’s national championship.

Earlier this year, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported that the South Carolina graduate was the first overall draft pick in the WNBA this year. Picked up by the Indiana Fever, Boston had already made an impression through her leadership skills.

“Aliyah Boston will have an immediate impact on our franchise on and off the court,” the team’s General Manager Lin Dunn said earlier this year. “We are very impressed with Aliyah’s post skills and her natural leadership skills. This a great day for our franchise!”

The 2023-2024 Big Ten basketball season will feature over 50 men’s and women’s games, beginning Nov. 6. The season will be streamed live exclusively on Peacock.