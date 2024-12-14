Celebrity News by Daniel Johnson Woman Who Accused Jay-Z, Diddy Of Rape Admits Inconsistencies But Stands By Lawsuit The woman claims she was 13 at the time of the incident.







The Jane Doe who came forward to accuse both Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and Sean “Diddy” Combs of raping her at what she described as a “catastrophic event” when she was 13-years-old, has acknowledged that there are inconsistencies regarding details, but stood by her account overall in a Dec. 13 interview with NBC News.

According to NBC News, what inconsistency there is in her recollection of what happened on the night she alleges the sexual assault occurred does not mean that she is lying about what she says happened to her, a distinction that some on social media have taken issue with.

Wrap this mess up, she lied on Jay Z, her daddy & some celebrity named Benji Madden who NBC confirmed wasn’t at the after party 😂😂 Damn she even lied on Diddy, cause she clearly wasn’t there, if Diddy win he case, it’s going to be because of women like this.. https://t.co/tnRlyAmQhR pic.twitter.com/MuitwTuNhz — Wayne (@MrWayneWoo) December 14, 2024

The internet be so quiet when the facts don’t support the narrative they were pushing. Y’all owe Jay Z an apology fr. https://t.co/mF7e3Gheyh — Stephen (@TheStevenDwayne) December 14, 2024

In response to the lawsuit, Carter asserted his innocence in a statement to NBC News on Dec. 13. “This incident didn’t happen,” Carter told the outlet in a statement, “and yet he (the woman’s attorney, Tony Buzbee) filed it in court and doubled down in the press. True Justice is coming. We fight FROM victory, not FOR victory. This was over before it began. This 1-800 lawyer doesn’t realize it yet, but, soon.”

Among the inconsistencies in the woman’s account are a disagreement with her father about whether he picked her up after the alleged sexual assault, a celebrity she claims to have spoken with stating they were on tour in the Midwest at the time, and photographs showing both Carter and Combs at a location different from the one described by Jane Doe.

“Our client remains fiercely adamant that what she has stated is true, to the best of her memory,” Buzbee related to NBC News via email. “We will continue to vet her claims and collect corroborating data to the extent it exists. Because we have interrogated her intensely, she has even agreed to submit to a polygraph. I’ve never had a client suggest that before.”

Alex Spiro, Carter’s attorney, responded to Buzbee’s assertions, saying, “It is stunning that a lawyer would not only file such a serious complaint without proper vetting, but would make things worse by further peddling this false story in the press. We are asking the Court to dismiss this frivolous case today, and will take up the matter of additional discipline for Mr. Buzbee and all the lawyers that filed the complaint.”

The woman is standing firm in her decision to sure, telling NBC News, “You should always fight for what happened to you.”

She added, “You should always advocate for yourself and be a voice for yourself. You should never let what somebody else did ruin or run your life. I just hope I can give others the strength to come forward like I came forward.”

According to the woman’s account, she snuck out of her parents’ home to attend the VMAs at Radio City Music Hall. After the event, she says she chatted up limo drivers in an attempt to get into an after-party so she could meet a celebrity. One driver told her she “fit what Diddy was looking for,” and later drove her to a “large, white residence with a gated U-shaped driveway.” She also claims she signed a document that she never read.

Once inside the home, she said she talked to celebs Fred Durst and Benji Madden, before accepting a drink from a waitress, which she claims was spiked.

“I started feeling funny. Tried to start looking for a place to lay down,” she told NBC News.

Once she found a room to lie down in, the woman said that Combs, Carter, and an unnamed woman entered shortly after. She alleges that she heard Combs say, “You are ready to party!”

According to her account given to NBC News, “Jay-Z comes over, holds me down. I start trying to push away. He puts his hand over my mouth, tells me to stop it, to cut the shit, and then he rapes me like he had me overpowered.”

She said she managed to flee and run to a gas station, where she called her father.

“I was upset, and the person at the gas station could tell that I was obviously upset, and she let me use the phone. I called my dad because he was the only person I trusted at that time. I told him I messed up and I needed a ride home. We rode home in silence. He didn’t ask me what happened. He didn’t ask me what I did or where I was.”

She continued, “Honestly, what is the clearest is what happened to me and [the] route that I took to what happened to me. Not all of the faces there are as clear. So I have made some mistakes. I may have made a mistake in identifying. I didn’t know exactly where we were going or even how long it took.”

Carter has called the claims in the lawsuit “idiotic” and “heinous in nature.”

