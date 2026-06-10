News by Sidnee Michelle Woman Who Lost Both Legs During Bahamas Excursion Sues Carnival Cruise Line Hannah Smith was a passenger aboard the Carnival Celebration when she suffered severe injuries during a catamaran excursion







A Tennessee woman who lost both legs after a shore excursion in the Bahamas has filed a lawsuit against Carnival Cruise Line and an excursion operator, alleging negligence contributed to the May 12 incident, Live On Fox reports.

Hannah Smith, a recent graduate of Miles College, was a passenger aboard the Carnival Celebration when she suffered severe injuries during a catamaran excursion near Pearl Island, according to the lawsuit filed in federal court.

The complaint alleges Smith was directed by excursion staff to enter the water after she said she needed to use a restroom while returning from the island. The lawsuit further claims employees provided alcohol throughout the excursion and supplied marijuana before the incident.

According to the filing, crew members failed to properly anchor the vessel and instead used its engines to maintain position while passengers entered the water. Smith alleges she was pulled beneath the boat and struck by a propeller, resulting in injuries that required the amputation of both legs.

Pitre said Smith initially appeared to be swimming normally before disappearing beneath the vessel. Other passengers and crew members rushed to assist her after the accident, according to the reports.

After the incident, Smith was taken to a medical facility in Nassau, where doctors performed several emergency operations. She was subsequently flown to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in Miami to receive specialized care and continued treatment.

The lawsuit seeks damages from both Carnival and the excursion company, alleging they failed to provide a safe environment for passengers and did not follow appropriate safety procedures.

Carnival has asked the court to dismiss the claims against the cruise line, arguing that the excursion operator was an independent contractor and not under Carnival’s direct control, according to court records.

Smith’s attorneys contend Carnival marketed and sold the excursion to passengers and should bear responsibility for ensuring reasonable safety standards.

“Our client, Hannah Smith, was a bright, accomplished young woman celebrating a tremendous academic milestone when she suffered these horrific injuries,” said Attorney Keith S. Brais in a statement.

“We are fully committed to pursuing justice on her behalf and holding accountable those responsible for the sequence of unsafe decisions that resulted in this life-altering tragedy.”



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