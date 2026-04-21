Lifestyle by Jeroslyn JoVonn Women Are More Likely To Be Gold Diggers—But Men Do It Too, New Study Finds And, yes, the study referenced "Gold Digger."







A new study from the Behavioral and Social Sciences Institute found that gold-digging isn’t just a stereotype about money-focused women—it also applies to men.

Researchers even referenced lyrics from Kanye West and Jamie Foxx’s 2005 hit “Gold Digger”—“She takes my money when I’m in need”—saying it captures three key elements of how the public defines gold diggers.

“First, exploiting money from others, second, not dating poor mates, third, being female,” they wrote.

“Gold digging, often stereotyped as female behavior, is in fact not limited to women,” the researchers added.

The study, led by psychologist Lennart Freyth, surveyed 351 adults, all aged 30, across a range of sexual orientations to assess preferences for material benefits versus emotional intimacy in partners.

Participants completed a 15-item questionnaire measuring personality traits (including narcissism, Machiavellianism, psychopathy, and sadism), along with social and demographic factors like political views, city size, and perceived mate value. Prompts included choices such as preferring a wealthy, faithful partner or a faithful partner with limited financial stability.

According to the study, men with left-leaning political views showed the highest rates of gold-digging, described as a “partly psychopathy-linked social tactic.”

“In both sexes, gold digging is linked to narcissism, psychopathy, date investment expectations, and mate value.” Study noted that “sadism” was only found in women gold diggers.

Researchers found that non-heterosexual men—gay or bisexual—with left-leaning views scored highest on gold digging. Among women, mid-left non-heterosexual participants scored higher than heterosexual women, while right-leaning non-heterosexual women scored lower.

“Overall, non-heterosexuals (homosexuals and bisexuals) and political leftists scored higher than heterosexuals, political centrists, and right-wingers,” the researchers said. “Narcissists, psychopaths, higher mate value, and a high population density were linked to gold digging.”

The findings also suggest that both male and female gold diggers tend to be “reckless” narcissists who use charm and appearance to attract wealthy partners.

Researchers warned potential victims to be wary of “performative” men—those who appear especially sensitive or progressive but are ultimately motivated by money. Freyth noted that such men boost their appeal by presenting themselves as compassionate and empathetic, making them seem less like a red flag.

“Being agreeable at first glance makes you seem less threatening than someone who questions the status quo,” he said. “Keep in mind that even a guy who appears thoughtful and compassionate might have interests beyond your character.”

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