Women by Stacy Jackson Celebrate 'Momentum: Our Future, Our Promise, Our Power' At BE's 19th Annual Women Of Power Summit This year's Women of Power Summit will feature business coaching, a golf outing, spa day, and exclusive giveaways from event sponsors.







It’s that time of year again, ladies! Your presence is welcome as BLACK ENTERPRISE takes over The Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nevada, for its Women of Power Summit 2025, the premier event for Black women in business.

Come embrace your power from Wednesday, March 5 to Saturday, March 8, with nearly 2,000 other women as BE brings together trailblazers for four days of networking, empowerment, and leadership to celebrate “Momentum: Our Future, Our Promise, Our Power!” Day one guests can settle in early and take full advantage of beauty touch-ups and a post-flight massage at the “Get Ready With Me” lounge before they head over for an afternoon Kickoff event. Attendees will participate in one-on-one traditional, peer-to-peer, or reverse mentoring sessions in the form of speed dating.

Make those first impressions as solid as you can, but don’t linger too long, because the 2025 Legacy Awards Gala red carpet awaits every woman of power to make their grand entrance that evening, donning their best attire. The event, hosted by Accenture, will celebrate notable icons of our time with this year’s Legacy honorees: Glenda McNeal, Chief Partner Officer at American Express; Tony Award winner and Grammy-nominated singer and actress, Melba Moore; and Alphabet Board of Director, Robin Washington of Honeywell International and Salesforce. Women of Power 2025 will also honor Valerie Jarret, Chief Executive Officer of the Barack Obama Foundation, with the prestigious Barbara Graves Award. Later in the week, attendees will get a chance to hear from one of the Legacy honorees during an afternoon Power Lunch.

Powerful keynote speakers will address rooms full of Black women from across a variety of industries and job sectors, including entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners. Sessions will cover topics like climbing the corporate ladder, effective leadership at any age, scoring a seat in the boardroom, navigating the C-suite, overcoming workplace trauma, women-on-women bias, building solid workplace relationships, pay gaps, and more. The conversations will continue to flow with 2025 legacy honorees who will share how they are changing the game. Attendees will be able to take advantage of additional wellness, career, and financial coaching, as well as skill-building and branding bootcamps focused on artificial intelligence, increasing visibility, and more.

The Women of Power Summit never holds back from awarding inspirational women. This year, BE is thrilled to recognize Monique Rodriguez, Mielle Organics founder, and journalist Jemele Hill as 2025 Luminary Honorees. The torchbearers will be recognized during Friday’s Luminary Awards Luncheon.

Throughout the summit, guests will have access to unlimited networking and professional business development opportunities to support their progress in the workforce. Guests should leave room in their schedules for special itinerary gems like workout sessions hosted by United Health Group, grab-and-go breakfast, a golf outing, spa day, and a showcase for can’t-miss experiences and exclusive giveaways from event sponsors. Thursday’s attendees will also enjoy a Girls’ Night Out followed by a Late Night Cocktails & Conversation session to talk about out-of-office experiences.

For a full itinerary and list of 2025 speakers, visit the Women of Power 2025 event page. Registration is hosted by Equitable.

Want to know what you’re in for? Check out some of the Women of Power Summit 2024 events on Youtube.

