Women Law Enforcement Leaders Honored In Miami By National Council Of Negro Women Inc.

Women by Stacy Jackson









Five Black women in law enforcement were honored on April 28 during the 30th annual Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Umbrella Awards and Recognition Luncheon, hosted by the Metropolitan Dade County section of the National Council of Negro Women Inc.

The in-person luncheon, held at the InterContinental Hotel in Doral, gathered several esteemed individuals from various fields to celebrate their significant contributions to society, according to the event’s description. The afternoon celebrated: Director Stephanie V. Daniels, MDPD; Chief Delma Noelle-Pratt, MGPD; Director Sherea Green, MDCR; Chief Cherise Giordani Gause, NMPD; and Chief Harvette Smith, NMBPD.

Local 10 News reported that Daniels was officially sworn in as the new director of the Miami-Dade Police Department in January. Daniels is the first woman to lead what has been noted as one of the largest police departments in the U.S. “As I step into this role, my focus is…to foster an environment of growth, innovation, and excellence with upholding our values and enhancing our capabilities,” Daniels said at the time. The promotion follows her previous position as assistant director for the department.

NCNW’s recognition of Chief Noelle-Pratt comes following a special surprise from the City of Miami Gardens in September 2023. An Instagram slideshow shows the chief photographed with residents who presented her with a plaque for her hard work and leadership in the city.

Sherea Green was sworn in as director of the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department by Florida’s Chief Judge Nushin G. Sayfie on Feb. 23. Local 10 noted Chief Green is the second Black woman to serve in the position and accepted her promotion following two decades with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, where she started her career in 1993 as a typist.

Today, our Chief Judge Nushin G. Sayfie had the honor of swearing in Sherea Green as Director for the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department.



Our heartfelt congratulations to Director Green.



Photos courtesy of Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Dept.

As stated in her biography on the department’s website, North Miami Police Department’s Chief Cherise G. Gause boasts three decades of law enforcement and public safety experience. She started as a dispatcher for the Miami Dade Police Department in 1993, retiring in 2023 at the rank of first assistant chief of police. Gause was honored with a School Board Proclamation in 2022 for her work in law enforcement.

Thank you @DrDBMindingall for this recognition and your undying support to law enforcement and our community!

Chief Harvette S. Smith kickstarted her career in law enforcement in 1990 as a clerk typist, according to the City of North Miami Beach. The Miami Central Senior High School alum held positions as a police communications officer, lead worker, and training officer. In 2023, the police chief announced administrative leave following an alleged family incident that NBC South Florida reported garnered a state police investigation.

According to the chapter’s official Instagram page, the event featured a panel of Black women leaders in law enforcement. Sunday afternoon’s attendees witnessed awardees receive the Nancy S. Dawkins scholarship and other book scholarships for youth group seniors.

CBS 4 Miami News anchor Chelsea Jones emceed Sunday afternoon’s event.