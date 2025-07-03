Entrepreneurship by Mitti Hicks The Elevation Experience: Women’s Empowerment Event Kicks Off Orange Blossom Classic The Orange Blossom Classic is 90% produced by women- and minority-owned businesses.







Most people know Kendra Bulluck as the brains behind reviving the historic Orange Blossom Classic, an annual Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) football game and cultural celebration. In a male-dominated industry, Bulluck is the only Black woman in the United States to own the exclusive rights to a major HBCU sports property.

The son of Florida A&M University’s President, J.R.E. Lee Jr., founded the inaugural Orange Blossom Classic in 1933. The event welcomed 2,000 fans to the “Blacks-only” ballpark in Jacksonville, Florida. FAMU beat Howard 9-0 and successfully established the foundation of HBCU classics. From 1933 to 1978, the Orange Blossom Classic reigned supreme as the postseason’s premier HBCU classic event.

After a 43-year hiatus, the Orange Blossom Classic made its return to Miami Gardens in 2021, thanks to Bulluck. The event attracts thousands of fans, alumni, students, and family members each year. It highlights not just football but also the crucial role HBCUs play in educating aspiring professionals and developing future leaders. Bulluck has transformed the classic into a must-attend event for anyone interested in HBCUs. Under her direction, the event has been featured on ESPN2 during the past two NCAA football seasons.

Photo Credit: Kendra Bulluck, Executive Director of The Orange Blossom Classic

But there’s more to Bulluck than what spectators see on the field each year. She’s a mother, author, and serial entrepreneur who has worn various hats while pursuing her career endeavors. Now, Bulluck wants to make sure women have the tools they need to succeed in corporate America and as entrepreneurs. That’s why she’s hosting a women’s empowerment event known as “The Elevation Experience.”

“The Elevation Experience was something I thought about based on my experience as a woman and entrepreneur. I was working in different spaces, with different people, and trying to elevate through those spaces,” she told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “I thought it would be a really good opportunity to give [women] something practical that can help them navigate corporate America.”

What Women Can Expect During The Elevation Experience

The Elevation Experience, presented by Fort Lauderdale, is the official countdown to the Orange Blossom Classic, which is 90% produced by women- and minority-owned businesses.

Bulluck said the one-day conference on July 11th will provide women with tangible information through panel discussions, breakout sessions, and networking opportunities. Some speakers include an attorney who will discuss how to protect attendees’ brands with trademarks and copyrights. Other speakers will focus on how women can finance or obtain grants for their businesses, and there will also be a conversation about image consulting.

“[The focuses] will be on health and wellness, fashion and beauty, corporate structure, understanding how to incorporate your business, as well as how to protect your brand and investing,” Bulluck added.

The free event for women will take place at the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s panel will feature a lineup of powerhouse women who Bulluck said are redefining what success looks like across entertainment, education, beauty, and entrepreneurship. The lineup includes serial entrepreneur Ebony Austin; actress and comedian Pretty Vee; Grammy-nominated rapper Dr. Yolanda “Yo-Yo” Whitaker; and beauty creative and entrepreneur Ericka J.

While the event is free, registration is required. Women can learn more and sign up for the event here.

