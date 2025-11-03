News by Kandiss Edwards Work-From-Home Employees Are Now Erecting Detached Home Offices The growing desire for clear physical boundaries between work life and home life is mounting.







As many people embrace remote and hybrid work, demand for detached home offices is rising.

While there are many benefits to working at home, the arrangement lacks a clear separation between personal and professional space. The growing desire for clear physical boundaries between work life and home life is mounting. The trend is especially visible in tech-driven regions such as Salt Lake City, Lehi, and Park City, where flexible work arrangements and digital careers remain common, KSL reported.

For remote workers, the trend reflects a need for more than aesthetics. It emphasizes the desire for work-life boundaries. Clinical psychologist Jessica Borushek told Apartment Therapy that using one room for work and then sleeping in the same space can cause anxiety. A standalone office becomes a “transition buffer” between professional and personal activities. The idea is appealing to different types of stay-at-home workers, including freelancers, homeschool parents, and entrepreneurs with long-term at-home setups.

Detached offices are marketed as more than just sheds. The space is modernized and more akin to a tiny home, only smaller. Amenities include:

Fully climate-controlled structures with insulation, ductless mini-split systems, built-in wiring, and high-speed internet to support year-round use and professional virtual meetings.



Quiet surroundings, soundproofing, and dedicated entrances that foster a professional environment detached from household traffic and distractions.



Rapid build and permitting timelines—many accessory structures in jurisdictions like Utah can be approved without full residential permits and installed in under 30 days.

Finishes like lighting, shelving, and ergonomic desk setups ready for plug-and-play workspaces.

Price points range from $10,000 to $25,000. Financing options are available and start at $375 per month.

According to a recent Home Business Magazine report, the erection of a detached office space can often add 5% to 15% to a homeowner’s property value.

Because fully remote workers report higher productivity when they have quiet dedicated spaces, detached offices are more than a luxury. The setup aids employees in putting forth their best effort on the job. However, homeowners must still navigate zoning rules, utility connections, and seasonal construction considerations.

RELATED CONTENT: Turns Out, Your Boss Was Wrong—Study Says Remote Work Makes You Healthier And Happier