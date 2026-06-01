Food by Sidnee Michelle Douyon Worth The Stop: ‘The Oxtail Off’ Traveling Food Festival Founded by Charles Beloved and Shireen Kuykendoll, the event has evolved into a traveling food festival centered on oxtail culture and Black culinary traditions.







The smell of slow-cooked oxtail, Caribbean spices, and grilled comfort food filled downtown Los Angeles on May 24, as Black-owned ‘The Oxtail Off’ returned for an exciting culinary competition and cultural celebration that highlighted food traditions from the African diaspora.

The LA stop for the festival took place at Rolling Greens DTLA. It combined food tastings, live entertainment, and chef competitions while raising money to fight food insecurity in local communities. Organizers mentioned that the proceeds and sponsor contributions from the event would help support nonprofit efforts addressing hunger in Los Angeles.

Founded by Charles Beloved and Shireen Kuykendoll, the event has evolved into a traveling food festival centered on oxtail culture, Black culinary traditions, and community involvement. The festival featured celebrity musicians, influencers, chefs, and food vendors serving Caribbean, African, Southern, and Afro-Latino-inspired dishes, along with vegetarian, vegan, and pescatarian options.

Source: Celebrity Influencer Judges and Chefs photo credit: J Martin Visuals/ The Oxtail Off

“The Oxtail Off was born in the most organic way possible, in me and my wife’s home in Los Angeles, surrounded by close friends, music, laughter, and a friendly debate over who could make the best oxtail. It wasn’t an event; it was a house party. People came as they were, brought their full selves, and shared home‑cooked meals that carried family stories, cultural pride, and generational flavor. That intimacy and feeling of walking into a space where you instantly belong became the foundation of everything we built. What started as a backyard competition has now grown into a five‑city tour, but we’ve never let go of the original energy. Every stop still feels like stepping into someone’s home: warm, familiar, unpretentious, and full of connection,” Beloved remarked.

Organizers portrayed the event as more than just a food competition. They presented oxtail as a cultural staple linked to resilience, heritage, and creativity across the diaspora. Attendees tasted competing dishes while DJs played soca, R&B, and hip-hop throughout the afternoon and evening.

Source: photo credit: J Martin Visuals/ The Oxtail Off

The chef competition had significant rewards. Organizers stated that the grand prize included $3,000 in cash and a trip for two to Barbados’ Crop Over festival this summer.

“This past weekend in Los Angeles was a powerful reminder of why we started. More than 1,700 people showed up, not just for the food, but for the feeling. We awarded $5,000 to Food Cycle LA to support their work fighting food insecurity, and $3,000 to our winning chef, Chef Jazzy, whose dish and presence lit up the crowd. But the real story was the way communities and cultures came together. Strangers became family. People reunited with friends they hadn’t seen in years. New relationships formed over shared plates and shared memories. It felt like a homecoming, a class reunion, and a cultural celebration all at once.”

Beyond celebrating food and music, organizers highlighted philanthropy as an essential mission of the festival. Over $5K was donated to Food Cycle LA , a local nonprofit dedicated to fighting food insecurity.

Source: photo credit: J Martin Visuals/ The Oxtail Off

“The Oxtail Off” is expected to continue expanding nationally, with more tour stops planned throughout 2026.

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