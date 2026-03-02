Cause of Death Revealed For Wu-Tang Clan’s ‘Power’

Oliver “Power” Grant, who was an executive producer on the Wu-Tang Clan’s 1993 debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), died on Feb. 23, and the cause of death has recently been revealed for 52-year-old’s death.

On the official social media account of the group’s page, Wu-Tang Clan and Power’s family announced that he had been battling pancreatic cancer but ended up losing the fight on that fateful day, calling him a “true fighter until the end.” The news was posted on the collective’s Instagram page on March 1.

Power was a “proud product of the Park Hill neighborhood. From those streets, he rose to become a visionary force, a pillar of the Wu-Tang family, and a global architect of culture. It was the honor of his life to pour his love, wisdom, and brilliance into his family and his community. His impact was singular; there will never be another to take his place.”

The Staten Island native was instrumental in financing the group’s initial album and in bringing the collective in front of the people who helped shape the rappers’ careers. His entrepreneurial skills led him to also start the Wu Wear clothing line at a time when rappers influenced fashion trends, but weren’t directly behind the scenes running it as a business.

Power orchestrated almost everything that did not involve writing lyrics or producing music, as he focused on all other business matters and had a vision for Wu-Tang as a brand with its own merchandise, with a hand in all business decisions, including promotion, street marketing, fashion, film, and anything connected to the Wu.

“Power will always be loved, and his legacy will forever remain. Greatness is not what you have, but what you give,” the social media post stated.

He was surrounded by his mother, his children, his family, and his closest friends when he died.

