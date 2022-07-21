Xbox Launches Power Her Dreams Campaign With Vanessa Bryant To Uplift Women In Sports and Gaming

Xbox is spotlighting women who participate in the world of sports and gaming with their latest initiative and campaign, Power Her Dreams.

According to Xbox, the company is collaborating with several sports teams to highlight women doing their thing in sports and gaming. They are partnering with the NY Liberty, Atlanta Dream, England Senior Women’s Football Team, France Senior Women’s Football Team, and others on various activities.

They have also brought Vanessa Bryant on board to narrate a video highlighting several women’s journeys, Zaila Avant-Garde, Littlenavi, Karima Winter, Sabrina Ionescu, Rhyne Howard, and Sarah Bond. These women have each progressed on their own to take steps that will eventually make their dreams come true through a mix of strength, struggle, success, and everything in between.

Xbox is launching programs with the England Senior Women’s Football Team, the France Senior Women’s Football Team, the Atlanta Dream, and the NY Liberty to inspire the next generation of women in the gaming industry and athletes who anticipate making their athletic dreams come true.

This initiative will begin the initial steps of Xbox’s commitment to amplifying the representation of women in sports and gaming.

Xbox invites fans to tell them about their dreams via their Power Her Dreams web portal. They can submit a dream and choose one of two charities that Xbox will pay it forward with a per-dream contribution:

Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation – The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a positive impact for underserved athletes and boys and girls in sports. Founded through the vision and loving memory of Kobe and Gianna “Gigi” Bryant.

Girls Who Code – Girls Who Code is an international nonprofit organization working to close the gender gap in technology, and leading the movement to inspire, educate, and equip students who identify as girls or nonbinary with the computing skills needed to pursue 21st-century opportunities.

Microsoft intends to donate $10 to one of the two nonprofits listed up to a maximum donation of $50,000 per nonprofit between July 20 and Sept. 30.