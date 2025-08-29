Black Men Xcel by Kandiss Edwards Men Who XCEL: Octavius Reid III Will Discuss How To Make Money Work For You Octavius “Ted” Reid III will join an 'XCEL Summit For Men' panel to discuss how to build financial acumen and lead to generational wealth.







At the 2025 XCEL Summit For Men, taking place from Oct. 15 to 17, Octavius “Ted” Reid III will join a conversation that reveals how to build financial acumen and generational wealth.

Reid, a senior vice president and wealth advisor at Morgan Stanley, will join the Financial Planning: From Working for Money to Putting Money To Work panel. The session will draw a connection between earning a salary and finding ways to make those funds grow long term. With more than three decades in wealth management, Reid has built a career advising athletes, entertainers, and entrepreneurs. He also serves as a director in Morgan Stanley’s Global Sports and Entertainment division, where he helps high-profile clients sustain their wealth long term. His dedication to financial literacy extends to speaking engagements, mentorship programs, and educational initiatives designed to equip the next generation with practical financial skills.

In an interview with Salt Talks, Reid discussed his mission.

“When I’m talking about generational wealth, part of it is educating kids … trying to teach them how the capital markets work, how to create a budget, and how to focus early so that they learn these habits early. Because ultimately, they’re going to be the ones to inherit the money,” he said.

Beyond his corporate role, Reid has established himself as a successful entrepreneur. He is the founder of The Reid Group, a consulting practice that guides professionals through complex financial and business decisions. His leadership has earned him recognition as one of Morgan Stanley’s most trusted advisors, as well as invitations to appear on major platforms. In his appearances, Reid consistently emphasizes the link between wealth creation, legacy building, and mental resilience.

As the XCEL Summit continues its mission to provide Black men with tools for empowerment, Reid’s participation on the panel will expound on earning and expanding financial acumen. His presence not only brings expertise but also affirms that sustaining success requires lifelong learning. To get in on the conversation, register for the XCEL Summit For Men at the official website.

