Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Xzibit Reveals Nearly $1M IRS Debt Despite $66K+ Monthly Income To End Spousal Support Rapper Xzibit is revealing the millions he owes in IRS and business debt while trying to end his monthly spousal support payments to his estranged wife.







Xzibit’s financial and IRS troubles are making headlines as he seeks to end the temporary monthly spousal support payments he makes to his estranged wife.

In newly filed court documents, the California rapper said he owes more than $400,000 in back taxes to the state and about $900,000 to the Internal Revenue Service—roughly $1.3 million total, TMZ reports. The former “Pimp My Ride” host also reports over $1.4 million in personal debt, another $2 million in business liabilities, and average monthly expenses of about $23,566.

Despite earning $66,547 a month, Xzibit (real name Alvin Nathaniel Joiner) said his mounting bills, debt, and temporary spousal support payments to his estranged wife, Krista Joiner, have become too much. He’s seeking to end the support once the divorce is finalized, noting she earns about $12,843 monthly.

Xzibit and Krista Joiner married in 2014, separated in 2021, and share a son, Gatlyn, whom they welcomed in 2010. The two, who have joint custody, are headed to trial later this month to finalize their divorce.

Court filings show Xzibit pays $5,145 monthly in child support, while in February 2025, Krista sought increased child and spousal support, citing financial hardship and missed expenses. She accused the rap star of having limited contact with their son.

At the time, Krista said she and their son had to leave their $10,000-a-month home and struggled to cover basic expenses, alleging Xzibit prioritized other spending on his current girlfriend over their child’s needs. She sought $9,313 in monthly child support, $21,380 in spousal support, more than $750,000 in alleged arrears, and $300,000 in legal fees, arguing his income was far higher than reported.

In response, Xzibit is seeking to end spousal support once the divorce is finalized. He also wants to keep a 1957 Chevy Bel Air, while he’s fine with Krista keeping a 2015 Jeep Wrangler.

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