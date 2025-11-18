Akon Counters Wife’s Divorce Request, Asking She Be Denied Spousal Support

In the midst of recording artist Akon’s divorce proceedings, the singer has asked the court to ignore a request from his soon-to-be-ex-wife, Tomeka Thaim, for spousal support.

According to TMZ, the “Locked Up” singer wants the court to deny Thaim’s request in her divorce petition which she filed in September. In her filing, she also stated that the court should deny Akon’s spousal support request. The couple was married for 29 years.

Akon, who filed the response in L.A. Superior Court on Nov. 14, has also asked for joint physical custody of their 17-year-old child. However, Thaim has asked for joint legal custody of their child, but she is requesting full physical custody.

After a string of hit songs over the years, Akon has hit a couple of bumps recently. The St. Louis-born entertainer, who lived back and forth between Senegal, West Africa, and New Jersey, was recently arrested in Georgia for missing a January 2023 court appearance due to a suspended driver’s license. The Associated Press reported that the singer was placed in custody on Friday, Nov. 7 by police officers from the Chamblee Police Department, located northeast of Atlanta. He was released after posting bail on the day of the arrest.

Based on police reports from the Roswell Police Department, Akon, who lives in the neighboring city of Alpharetta, was seen in a disabled Tesla Cybertruck on Sept. 10. Police called a tow truck for the Tesla. While waiting for the truck, the officer found out that the performer did not have any insurance for the vehicle and was driving with a suspended driver’s license.

It was also recently reported that the singer’s “Akon City” project, which has been in the works for seven years, has been scrapped. The Senegalese tourism agency rescinded Akon’s multibillion-dollar plan in July and decided to use that land for a luxury resort model with private investment, Business Insider Africa reported.

