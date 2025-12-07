Ye’s Brazil Concert Canceled Over Nazi Fascination

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, recently had a scheduled Brazil concert canceled because of his reported Nazi fascination, as the mayor of São Paulo and City Hall nixed the recording artist performing there.

According to Consequence, the show was canceled after local officials from São Paulo City Hall made the move because he had previously promoted hate speech and his love of Nazism. The event was initially planned to take place on Nov. 29 at the Interlagos Racetrack in São Paulo.

Before officials made the decision, São Paulo mayor Ricardo Nunes threatened to arrest the Chicago-bred producer if he uttered any of the words or performed any song that promoted Nazism when the show was still on. Metrópoles reported that the São Paulo State Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPSP) told the Riot Police to keep police officers on hand during the show to arrest Ye “if he sings a song or makes any kind of apology for Nazism.”

Two promoters of the show, Guilherme Cavalcante and Jean Fabrício Ramos (Faublous Fabz), were also threatened with arrest if Ye had crossed the line.

“No one who promotes Nazism will play or sing any words on public equipment belonging to the City Hall,” Nunes said. “We do not accept it, and we will do everything necessary to ensure that no one who promotes Nazism has any kind of activity here in the city of São Paulo.”

The controversial Ye released a song, “Heil Hitler,” earlier this year in May that celebrated the divisive German Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler.

The event organizers are still planning to have a Ye performance in Brazil in 2026, although it is most likely not to be in São Paulo.

Consequence reported that Ye is not welcome in Australia after he released that song. His visa has been revoked, as confirmed by Australia’s Home Affairs Minister, Tony Burke.

