Ye Brings Back Yeezy Website With Affordable Items

Controversial fashionista and music producer Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has restored his Yeezy brand website.

After the website was shut down last year for selling an offensive T-shirt with an anti-Jewish hate symbol, the swastika, the clothing merchandise website is open and running with items for sale. An X user noticed the site was back up and posted it for the world to see.

According to Cassuis Life, the site is selling Yeezy slides for a very affordable $20. There are over 100 items available for sale on the renewed site, with products ranging from $20 to $100. Items being sold include t-shirts, hoodies, raincoats, and slides. There are also products for women like tube tops, bodysuits, bras, and thongs. You can also find several accessories, including backpacks, pods, footwear, and sunglasses.

However, the media outlet pointed out that purchased items will take some time to get to customers. When shoppers go to pay for their items on the checkout page, the site gives them a warning about the estimated delivery time.

The messages “CLOTHING WILL SHIP WITHIN 4-6 WEEKS” and “FOOTWEAR WILL SHIP WITHIN 6-13 WEEKS” are given on the checkout page.

Ye’s agreement with Adidas for distribution of the Yeezy brand was terminated in October 2022, after controversial comments made against Jewish people, ending a more than 10-year relationship with the rapper. The German company announced earlier this year that it had finally sold the last of their remaining Yeezy merchandise.

In October 2024, The Wall Street Journal reported that the sneaker brand reached an out-of-court settlement with the music producer. The agreement negated all legal claims between Ye and Adidas. That deal was completed two years after Adidas ended its partnership with the fashion designer, who had been in business with them since 2013.

