Ye Shoots Low-Budget Super Bowl Ad For Yeezy Slides

A new Yeezy commercial featuring Ye was aired during the Super Bowl (in local markets) that had people questioning him again.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the artist formerly known as Kanye West has been in the news recently after re-appearing on social media and filling his posts with rants that have been labeled as anti-semitic. He praised Adolf Hitler again and labeled himself a Nazi while denouncing the #MeToo movement and other comments and statements that revert to the type of messages he spewed years ago during his rants before losing his adidas, GAP, and Belencia partnerships.

He has recently promoted his latest Yeezy product, the SL-01, AKA The Yeezy Slides. The commercial shows the music producer in a dentist’s office advertising his website, which he states he filmed on his iPhone.

“I spent like all the money for the commercial on these new teeth,” he says in front of the camera. “Once again I had to shoot it on the iPhone. Um…Um…. Go to Yeezy.com.”

The ad wasn’t seen nationally, but only on several local stations near the end of the Super Bowl. It stated that it was “paid for by Yeezy LLC.”

The site previously listed articles of clothing including the new slides, Yeezy shorts, sweats, hoodies, and music. However, now, it only shows a T-shirt with the nazi emblem on the front.

Ye once again deleted his X account but before doing so, he did have one final message he left for his followers.

“MY TWITTER REACH HAS BEEN LIMITED SO I AM NOT ALLOWED TO TREND DOING SUPER BOWL I AM SETTING UP A DISCORD CHANEL ON MY WEBSITE WELCOME TO AMERICA”

Ye’s antics have caught the attention of the public after he just announced that after losing business and being reportedly “canceled,” he announced last month that Eton Venture Services confirmed that he has reached billionaire status again after they declared his net worth “stands at $2.77 Billion… based on his music portfolio and his sole ownership of the Yeezy mark.”

