Ye’s Chief Of Staff Exits Yeezy Amid Company’s Transition To Porn, Hopes Mogul ‘Proceeds With Caution’

Ye’s Chief of Staff at his Yeezy imprint is reportedly opting to exit stage left amid the hip-hop mogul’s transition into the porn industry.

Milo Yiannopoulos is stepping away from his leadership role at Yeezy ahead of the launch of Yeezy Porn, TMZ reports. In a resignation letter shared with the outlet, Yiannopoulos explains how the shift to pornographic material poses “an imminent danger to my life as a recovering addict and an unacceptable risk to my spiritual and physical health as a former homosexual.”

The British far-right political commentator helped helm the ship at Yeezy for two years. However, with Ye teaming up with Stormy Daniels’ ex Mike Moz to create Yeezy Porn, Yiannopoulos is choosing to leave the company before things get X-rated.

“I wish Ye every success in the future. I have some concerns about his new team, and hope he proceeds with caution,” he says.

In his resignation letter, Yiannopoulos expressed his openness to return to Yeezy in the future, if the company “publicly and permanently abandons any plan to produce, distribute, or profit from obscene content.”

“It would be an honor to serve you again,” he wrote.

Yiannopoulos is reportedly one of a series of Yeezy employees to exit the company in recent weeks. There’s no word on if the other team members left because of the launch of Yeezy Porn. However, Yiannopoulos is making the reason for his exit publicly clear.

Amid news of Yiannopoulos’ resignation, former Yeezy staffer YesJulz took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to claim he was fired and didn’t quit.

“I do not work with them. Just stating the truth. I’m tired of this man running amuck with his lies and manipulation,” YesJulz wrote in a tweet.

She followed up with another screenshot of a text message conversation to shut down further reports of Yiannopoulos quitting his job at Yeezy.

Did you guys not think to verify this information with anyone at YZY before believing Milo, or whatever publicist he got to take him on as a client?

I actually liked Rolling Stone too 🥲 https://t.co/ww3jkJYscK pic.twitter.com/kWj6JhM8mk — Yesjulz (@YesJulz) May 16, 2024

Ye’s plans to launch a porn company were announced late last month. The rap/fashion mogul is reportedly in the development phase and the new business could be up and running very soon.

