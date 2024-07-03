Former Yeezy Employees File Lawsuit Against Ye And Milo Yiannopoulos Alleging Racism

Over the weekend, several more former Yeezy employees filed a lawsuit against Yeezy creator Ye and the clothing line’s chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos.

According to NBC News, the artist formerly known as Kanye West is being sued by eight former workers who accuse the duo of allowing “extreme racism and bullying” and long hours of unpaid labor.

The paperwork was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on June 29 and obtained by the media outlet.

The former employees, ranging in age from 14 to 17 years old to young adults from the U.S., the United Kingdom, Hungary, and Nigeria, allege they suffered “intolerable harassment and discrimination” when they worked on an app that the controversial due were developing.

“Black and African employees were segregated and given less favorable work assignments, and separate ‘whites only’ working groups were formed,” Thigpen Legal said in a statement on June 30. “Minor workers were mocked for their age. In addition, pornography from Defendants’ venture Yeezy Porn was freely shared in the workplace when minors were present.”

The lawsuit also claims that if the plaintiffs did not agree to work long hours without any breaks, including 12-hour shifts, their pay would be withheld. The work for the app was completed in May, yet none of the plaintiffs have been paid.

Yiannopoulos responded to the lawsuit on X, formerly known as Twitter, and called it a “joke lawsuit.”

A joke lawsuit just dropped led by a disgruntled, comically inept Black developer I call Hotep Susan who is mad he didn’t get chosen for a full-time Yeezy job. My question: Why did he need one, given his record of FAKING job history (including Yeezy roles he never held)? I’ll… — Milo Yiannopoulos (@Nero) June 30, 2024

The plaintiffs are seeking compensation for emotional distress and unpaid regular and overtime wages, among other damages.

RELATED CONTENT: Ye Sued By Former Assistant For Sexual Harassment