Rapper YG Brings Rival Gangs Together For A Walk In Compton The Compton rapper led the two gangs, the Treetop Pirus and Fruit Town Pirus for a peaceful walk







Rival gangs in Los Angeles banded together in the streets of Compton on August 18 with the help of Keenon Dequan Ray Jackson, who is known to the world as YG.

According to TMZ, over the weekend, the Compton-bred rapper was given credit for bringing rival Compton gangs, the Treetop Pirus and Fruit Town Pirus gangs, together when he organized a peaceful walk with the two factions. The media outlet reported that friends, family members, and children all took part in the friendly gathering.

Compton was made famous in the hip-hop world when five up-and-coming recording artists took the world by storm with a controversial record, “F**k tha Police.” Eazy-E, Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, DJ Yella, and MC Ren formed N.W.A. (N**gas With Attitude) and immediately showed the world what Compton was about and placed such a mark in the game that the area spawned many other people who made their mark in the world. Names like The Game, Kendrick Lamar, and even actor Anthony Anderson hail from the small neighborhood located in Los Angeles.

YG is a rapper who started his recording career in 2008 when he and DJ Mustard (The producer behind Lamar’s latest hit, “Not Like Us”) started their label, “Pu$haz Ink.”

The Compton rapper led the walk by the two gangs, which it started at Gonzales Park, where local residents gathered and took photos with the rapper and several people who were at the get-together. The Game was also seen at the function hanging out with the locals.

Although no specific reason was mentioned for why this took place, it was reported that YG has been speaking to both sides for some time to get both on board with getting together to make this happen. But YG had another reason to celebrate as he just released his latest project, “JUST RE’D UP 3” on August 16.

