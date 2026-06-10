Video by Kenneth Meeks Rising Cost of Living Pushes Seniors Out of Retirement! Will You Be Ready to Return to the Workforce? Reginald Porter specializes in helping seniors back to work







According to an AARP survey, 7% of retired Americans 50 years or older are returning to the workforce due to “economic necessity.” In February 2026, the survey also found that 41% of retired Americans were weighing the option to “unretire,” just to keep up with the rising cost of living. And while most just want to make money, oddly enough, only a mere 14% said they were returning to stay active.

In 2023, Reginald Porter, Jr., founder and CEO of RSPorter Consultancy, spoke at BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s XCEL Summit for Men (then known as the Black Men XCEL Summit), explaining that there was a constituency of people between the ages of 50 and 55 who were approaching retirement, but were actively looking to transition into another field of work, too. Nearly three years later, we find the trend continues.

When Porter sat down for a Spotlight interview with Black Enterprise Senior Multiplatform Content Producer Ashlei Stevens, he offered insight into his strategy to help retirees return to the workforce. In this accompanying clip, Porter says a key element to his strategy is finding mentorship. And a mentor isn’t necessarily an older, more seasoned person that most career-minded people think of; a mentor can be someone younger, especially in this rapidly changing world of technology. And as we approach the 10th anniversary of the XCEL Summit for Men, BE reminds African American men that mentorship has changed. So, as you progress in your career path, he says success is being willing to adapt to people, technology, and the environment.

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