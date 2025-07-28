News by Mary Spiller Young Inventor Julian Brown Is Missing After Warning Of Being ‘Under Attack’ The young Atlanta-based inventor made his last post on July 3 after warning his followers that he was concerned for his safety







Julian Brown, a young inventor from metro Atlanta, is known for his groundbreaking work in converting plastic waste into fuel and has reportedly been missing for over two weeks. The 20-something entrepreneur rose to prominence on social media for his invention “Plastoline,” a technology that converts old plastics into gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel.

Just before his disappearance, Brown posted a cryptic message on Instagram, suggesting he was in danger. “Very, very odd stuff is going on,” Brown said in a video.

“I’m certainly under attack.” He added that he couldn’t “go into so much detail” but urged viewers to “have your eyes open.” The video’s caption read: “Something is happening, keep me in your prayers, please SCREEN RECORD THIS.”

Brown, who had garnered 1.3 million followers and 16 million likes on TikTok, was last active online in a post that allegedly included a leaked image of his driver’s license. In the days leading up to his disappearance, he reportedly warned that he was being followed and stalked.

Brown claimed that black helicopters were circling his house at night, and he stated, “I know I don’t have long to live.”

African American man Julian Brown, who made his own fuel station from plastic waste since 17 years raises awareness that he’s s being targeted. pic.twitter.com/p25LkNM2K2 — Typical African (@Joe__Bassey) June 26, 2025

Brown was the founder of NatureJab and a climate fellow with the 776 Foundation. He had previously launched a GoFundMe campaign seeking $1 million to build a full-scale version of his microwave pyrolysis system, the machine behind Plastoline. The fundraiser has raised just over $18,000 to date.

Brown’s work attracted the attention of both the public and conspiracy theorists online, many of whom believe he may have been targeted for developing a low-cost, high-impact solution to global waste and fuel challenges.

“Julian Brown has been missing for two weeks. His last post was on July 3, 2025. Before that, he shared concerns about his safety,” another social media user wrote.

The FBA grassroots reached out to him early. We offered support and he turned us away. He rejected us multiple times and made it clear he didn’t want… pic.twitter.com/ZF8vVjh5xP — 💖 Nikki Tha God (@NikkiThaGodB1) July 27, 2025

“He produced gasoline out of plastic waste and was concerned people will try to stop him,” another user wrote.

The influencer and scientist Julian Brown also known as naturejab did not post anything after around 2 weeks. His lsst post was a leak of his drivers license. He produced gasoline out of plastic waste and was concerned people will try to stop him. pic.twitter.com/KyU3MCPvkQ — v4ledSZ (@v4ledSZ_) July 26, 2025

Social media users have tagged FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino, calling on federal authorities to investigate Brown’s disappearance.

As of now, Brown’s whereabouts are still unknown. No missing person’s report has been filed at this time.

Brown has been passionate about environmental problems since he was a teenager, and spent years experimenting and perfecting a product that could help the planet in the long run. He has always been dedicated to doing so outside of the traditional realms of capitalism and maintaining accessibility by sharing his inventions with people online.

