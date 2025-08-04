Young Thug Speaks To Students At Skyview High School To Encourage Them To Stay On Right Path

Atlanta rapper Jeffery Lamar Williams, also known as Young Thug, was seen at Skyview High School in College Park fulfilling part of the sentence given to him by an Atlanta judge.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, students at Skyview were able to interact with the “Go Crazy” recording artist as he spoke to them, encouraging them to do well and follow their dreams. It was the first “official” public appearance for the 33-year-old rapper who escaped a long prison sentence last October after being on trial for RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) charges associated with alleged crimes in the Atlanta region.

“I feel like violence is just not the thing,” Young Thug said to the audience. “It’s just lame. It’s corny. I don’t want to see something happen to somebody that bad. Gangs are not the move.”

Greg Clay, Skyview High School’s board chair, said that Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, contacted him about two months ago about the visit and that the visit happened “fairly quickly.” Clay also serves as the executive director for the City of Atlanta’s constituent services.

“We feel honored,” Clay told the media outlet. “We’re working with the principal to think through positive ways to keep kids engaged. As you can imagine, once students fall behind, there’s this notion that they may want to drop out. So we try to prevent students from falling completely off the cliff. We’re pumping hope into them.”

The appearance by Young Thug is part of his sentencing, which, if followed, will keep him out of prison. While he is on probation, he is required to return to Atlanta four times a year for a “live anti-gang and anti-gun violence presentation” or a benefit concert at a grade school, middle school, or a Boys & Girls Club or similar group.

After being on trial for over two years and held in custody for more than 900 days, Thug pleaded guilty on Oct. 31, following prosecutors’ request that he be sentenced to 45 years, with 25 years in prison and 20 years on probation. Instead, Fulton County Judge Paige Reese Whitaker allowed the rapper to go free, with conditions. “The total sentence is 40 years, to serve the first 5 years in prison, but commuted to the time you’ve already served.”

Some of the charges included firearm possession and participation in criminal street gang activity, and he also pleaded no contest to racketeering and leading a criminal street gang.

The conditions Thug agreed to include no longer residing in Atlanta for the first 10 years and not being present in the city unless it is essential for family functions like weddings and/or funerals.

