Young Thug Connects With Adidas For Sp5der Collaboration

Despite an unintended break to defend himself in court, Atlanta recording artist Young Thug has picked up on business as adidas releases photos of a collaboration with the YSL rapper.

The partnership, Sp5der x Adidas Superstar, will debut next year, and some preview photos were released and shared online. The exact date of the release was not disclosed.

“Here’s a first look at Young Thug’s brand Sp5der x Adidas Superstar collab. Are these a must cop?”

For sneakerheads and older adidas fans, the sneaker, of course, is the shell-toe footwear made famous in the 80s by hip-hop legends, Run-DMC. Combining the classic design with a look catering to the stylings of Thug’s fashion line, Sp5der.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, the Sp5der x adidas Superstar collection is slated to debut in Spring 2026 and can be purchased for $150 on the adidas website and select retailers. There are two colorways that will go on sale: Supplier Colour/Core Black-Silver Metallic and Core Black/Core Black-Supplier Colour.

Thug is acclimating to regular life again after spending more than 900 days in police custody, after being charged and on trial for Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) charges associated with alleged crimes in the Atlanta area spanning several years. Last November, it was reported that the “Stoner” recording artist agreed to enter a non-negotiated guilty plea deal. Some of the charges included firearm possession and participation in criminal street gang activity, and Young Thug also pleaded no contest to racketeering and leading a criminal street gang. He was in custody after being booked in May 2022. He was one of 28 people named in a 56-count indictment. He was sentenced to time served and released from custody following Fulton County’s longest trial.

He hosted a free concert at a rally at the Fulton County Courthouse on Sept. 28, in front of many children who showed up to see him perform.

