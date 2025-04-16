Georgia Judge Checks Man And His Mama During Online Court Session, ‘If She Ain’t A Lawyer, I Don’t Want To Hear From Her’

A judge chastised a man during an online court session after hearing his mother in the background trying to assist him in his court case: “Your mama’s not an attorney.”

A video has been circulating online showing a judge presiding over a case with a man during what appears to be a Zoom session. There are no details as to when the session took place, but it was posted on the YouTube channel of Law & Justice USA.

The judge in the case, Judge Tammi Hayward, whose courtroom is based in Jonesboro, Georgia., is seen speaking to a man she addressed as Mr. Pearson. After instructing him to turn a light on, he is seen walking in a room when he appears. The tone in Hayward’s voice immediately reveals that she is not to be played with. She then told him that since they are “conducting business,” he should have a seat somewhere. He wrinkled his face at the phone, and she quickly said, “Oh, I’m sorry, don’t give me the stink face.”

He responded by informing her that he is “listening” to her, and she told him she doesn’t want to talk to him while he is walking because his constant movements might make her dizzy.

After informing Pearson that he has three cases before her, including battery, family violence, another simple battery family violence matter, and a striking a fixed object case, another voice blurts out, “Wasn’t the other family violence case supposed to be dropped?”

Hayward then said, “First of all, if the person you’re talking to is the person who is on these cases, then you’re going to violate your bond conditions, get arrested, and come back and spend time in jail.”

Pearson then quickly said, “That’s my mama!”

The judge responded, “Your mama’s not an attorney, so I’m talking to you.”

Pearson claimed he doesn’t have an attorney, and Hayward reminded him he has a public defender.

“You have an attorney. You were given a public defender, so I want you to stop talking. You and your mama!”

Upon hearing that, Pearson’s mother yelled out to her, “Wait a minute! Don’t tell me…. now let me move closer!”

After asking Pearson how old he was (he said 30), she chastised him again, telling him that he is grown and needs to “handle” his own business.

“If she ain’t a lawyer, I don’t want to hear from her,” Hayward said before the clip ended.

Check out the clip below:

No details were revealed regarding the outcome of the court session that day. The video has gone viral and has been reposted on social media.

